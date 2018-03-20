Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online

Feb 3, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green (32) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Portland Trail Blazers (44-26) will host the Houston Rockets (56-14) in a battle between the No. 3 and No. 1 seeds in the Western Conference at the Moda Center on Tuesday evening (Wednesday AEDT). While the Rockets own the best record in the NBA, the red-hot Blazers are on a 13-game winning streak. 

The Trail Blazers have the opportunity to extend their winning streak to 14 games on Tuesday. The Rockets, meanwhile, will face their toughest test in recent weeks, against Damian Lillard & Co.

Terry Stotts' squad has won 18 of its last 19 games at home, dating back to Christmas. The franchise hasn't been on such a roll since Dec. 2007, when Brandon Roy and LaMarcus Aldridge were the co-stars and Nate McMillan was the head coach. Lillard believes the team is clicking on all cylinders became all the players are on the same page.

"During this entire run, a lot of the things we've done have been about us. We're communicating, being on a string defensively, locking into the scouting report, trusting each other on offense and making (opponents) have to work to stop us. Those are things we control. If we do those things well, we've been on the winning end a lot. If we do those things, which I think we will, no matter who we play, we should be able win," the All-Star point guard said on the eve of the game, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have been on a tear of their own, winning 22 of their last 23 games. While James Harden is the runaway favourite to win the NBA MVP award, small forward P.J. Tucker has emerged as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Tucker has started the last 18 games and coach Mike D'Antoni believes inserting the forward into the first unit has helped the team raise its intensity on defence.

"He's one of the best defenders I've ever seen. I don't know why he wouldn't (be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year) . It doesn't get much better than him." But Tucker would prefer winning the NBA championship to making even the All-Defensive team.

"It would be cool, but for years, when I was mentioned as a Defensive Player of the Year (candidate), they said, 'Are you making the playoffs?' We never did. I want to win," said Tucker, who has played all 70 games for the Rockets this season. Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers live streaming, Rockets vs Trail Blazers live streaming, Rockets live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Rockets vs Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Tuesday, March 20 (Wednesday in Australia)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEDT
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), NBA On TNT (USA)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
