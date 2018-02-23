Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming, Chris Paul
Feb 3, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green (32) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Houston Rockets (44-13) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-25) in a nationally-televised game at the Toyota Center on Friday evening (Saturday AEDT). The Rockets, who own the best record in the NBA, will be returning to action for the first time since the All-Star break hiatus (Feb. 16-21). 

With the Golden State Warriors (45-14) trailing the Rockets by just one game, Mike D'Antoni's team is under pressure to maintain their winning streak, for home court advantage, in the playoffs. There is a strong possibility that the Warriors and Rockets collide in the Western Conference finals in May.

Going into the All-Star break, the Rockets had won 10 consecutive games dating back to their 113-102 win over the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 28. James Harden, Chris Paul & Co. are yet to lose a game in month of February. 

In some positive news, the Rockets will welcome back veteran forward Trevor Ariza, who has missed nine consecutive games due to a left hamstring strain. Ariza is expected to return to the starting lineup as the small forward. "I feel good. The great thing about my situation is we have a really good training staff, an unbelievable coaching staff, and great support from my teammates. The time out has been great," Ariza said on the eve of Friday's game, via ESPN.

Besides Ariza, the Rockets will also be bolstered by the return of Eric Gordon, who has missed four games in February due to a troublesome knee. The Rockets will also be adding veteran forward Joe Johnson and centre Brandan Wright, a pair of buyout signees, to their loaded roster. Both Johnson and Wright decided to join the Rockets in the aftermath of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Harden, the favourite to win the MVP award, acknowledged that the pair of veterans will find their roles quickly. "They're vets and, obviously, they fit the system well. They know what's going on. They want to win; they have that mindset. It should be a breeze," said Harden, who is averaging a career-high tally of 31.3 points, 9.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds in his ninth NBA season.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are hoping to become a more consistent team ahead of their first playoffs appearance in over a decade. The young squad hasn't won more than two consecutive games since its five-game winning streak ended last month. Since then, the team is 7-9 and looking for more consistency. 

"Getting the break at this time for us was good, and it's a chance to recharge and get ready. But it comes fast again. The first week back is not easy, and we're going to have to be ready right off the bat with Houston," Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said before the All-Star break.

After hosting the Timberwolves, the red-hot Rockets will begin a tough three-game road stead that includes visits to the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. They will return home to host the Boston Celtics on March 3. Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming, Rockets vs Timberwolves live streaming and Rockets live streaming info follows.

Rockets vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Friday, Feb. 23 (Saturday AEDT)
Start Time: 7 p.m. CT (Local Time), 12 p.m. AEDT (Saturday)
TV Channel: ESPN (USA)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (USA)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car