Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online

Feb 3, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green (32) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Houston Rockets (57-14) will host the Detroit Pistons (32-39) in an inter-conference match at the Toyota Center on Thursday evening (Friday AEDT). While the Rockets are close to sealing the No. 1 seed entering next month's 2018 NBA Playoffs, the ninth-seeded Pistons are still five-and-a-half games behind the eighth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The Rockets extended their latest winning streak to six games with a hard-fought 115-111 road win against the Portland Trail Blazers, extending their lead over Golden State Warriors to four wins. The Rockets are now all but assured of home court advantage throughout the playoffs and possibly the NBA Finals.

With 11 games left, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni wants his team finish the season on a high. After the win in Portland, perhaps Houston's most impressive victory in 2018, D'Antoni called this season's Rockets team the best locker room he had ever been a part of. "That locker room is the best I've ever seen. There's nobody pouting or down (about fluctuations in playing time). We've got a mission, and everybody is on board. Totally," D'Antoni said, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are still in the hunt for a postseason berth. While the Bucks have lost back-to-back games and face a gruesome schedule to close out the season, the Pistons are on a tw0-game winning streak and play a majority of their games at home until the end of the 2017-18 NBA regular season. Stan Van Gundy's team could inch a step closer to a postseason berth with a victory in Houston.

Point guard Reggie Jackson returned from injury during their 115-88 road victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening. Jackson was playing his first game since suffering a right ankle sprain on Dec. 26.

Stan Van Gundy, coach of the Pistons, believes Jackson's return will help the team's formidable front court tandem of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. "Regardless of what happens the last 11 games here, if we can get Reggie healthy and keep him healthy, with those three guys that's going to be a formidable group to play against. This can be a good team. Nothing that happens in the next 11 games would change my mind. They just need time together and they need health."

After visiting Houston, the Pistons will return home to host the Chicago Bulls (Saturday), Los Angeles Lakers (Monday) and Washington Wizards (next Thursday) before travelling to New York next weekend. Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons live streaming, Rockets vs Pistons live streaming, Rockets live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Rockets vs Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Thursday, March 22 (Friday AEDT)

Start Time: 7 p.m. CDT (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet, FOX Sports Detroit (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Sports Net Rockets (USA)