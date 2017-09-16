'Home and Away' spoilers for Sept 18-21: Robbo’s whereabouts and identity revealed

Viewers are in for a conflict heavy week as everyone gets to see more of this mysterious character Robbo, and what exactly he has been doing in Summer Bay and what he is after. Robbo (Jake Ryan) has caused quite a stir since he came and viewers deserve to know more about him.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Home and Away” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

On Monday, September 18, just after Justin learns about Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Brody (James Stewart), the real score about this new couple will be revealed. Ash (George Mason) will do what he can to battle his feelings for Tori (Penny McNamee).

On Tuesday, Ben (Rohan Nichol) will have quite a reaction when he learns the truth about Ziggy and Brody. Coco’s whereabouts will be revealed and whether or not she is okay is yet to be unveiled. Whether or not her fainting episodes are because of her bulimia will be revealed.

On Wednesday, viewers will get a closer look at who Robbo really is and exactly he was doing on the boat, writes Back to the Bay. Whether or not he will be able to outrun his past or if it will get the best out of him remains to be seen. As Olivia’s (Raechelle Banno) business takes off, she will face a lot of obstacles in her quest to become the next big thing.

The week caps off on Thursday when it will be revealed as to what exactly Dylan Carter was doing on the boat with Robbo. The mystery which surrounds how these two know each other will be revealed. Viewers will also get to see if Ash will finally muster up his feelings and reveal his feelings to Tori.

“Home and Away” airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on Seven Network in Australia. In the UK, “Home and Away” airs during weekdays at 1:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Channel 5.