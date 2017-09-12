‘Home and Away' spoilers for Sept 11-14: big decisions can change the course of the series

An exciting week lies ahead for fans of “Home and Away” as there will be big revelations, family rifts and some major decisions that can change how the show runs. Some lives will be one the line for this week as some characters go rogue in some gripping scenes.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Home and Away” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

On Monday, September 11, viewers will get to see who murdered Robbo’s (Jake Ryan) partner and if such person would be after him as well. Fans will also get a closer look at Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger) and Beth Ellis’s (Anneliese Apps) friendship now that she is a patient. Scarlett Snow (Tania Nolan) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) appear to be headed somewhere.

Other spoilers reveal that when Scarlett finds Justin unconscious in the water, she gets flashbacks about her son Max. Kat Chapman (Pia Miller) and Robbo will get a lead on Robbo’s past, but it will all turn to dust.

On Tuesday, it will be revealed if VJ Patterson (Matt Little) has discovered as to who had discovered Coco Astoni’s (Anna Cocquerel) secret. Viewers will also get to see if Kat will be able to persuade Robbo to keep searching for his identity and if they will uncover anything unusual.

Back to the Bay reveals that on Wednesday an encounter happens and it looks like it can ruin some chances between Ash (George Mason) and Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee). As Hunter King (Scott Lee) and Olivia Fraser Richards (Raechelle Banno) push their business venture, they are likely to get some strains on their relationship.

On Thursday, the Morgan family make efforts to get close together once again, unless the rift between Mason and Brody Morgan (Jackson Heywood) is beyond repair. Ash will get thoughts of telling Tori about his feelings about her.

“Home and Away” airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on Seven Network in Australia. In the UK, “Home and Away” airs during weekdays at 1:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Channel 5.