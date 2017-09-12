‘Home and Away' spoilers for Sept 11-14: big decisions can change the course of the series

"Home and Away" airs Mondays to Thursdays
By @nessdoctor on
James Stewart Pia Miller
Home and Away actors James Stewart and Pia Miller Instagram/__jamesstewart__

An exciting week lies ahead for fans of “Home and Away” as there will be big revelations, family rifts and some major decisions that can change how the show runs. Some lives will be one the line for this week as some characters go rogue in some gripping scenes.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Home and Away” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

On Monday, September 11, viewers will get to see who murdered Robbo’s (Jake Ryan) partner and if such person would be after him as well. Fans will also get a closer look at Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger) and Beth Ellis’s (Anneliese Apps) friendship now that she is a patient. Scarlett Snow (Tania Nolan) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) appear to be headed somewhere.

Other spoilers reveal that when Scarlett finds Justin unconscious in the water, she gets flashbacks about her son Max. Kat Chapman (Pia Miller) and Robbo will get a lead on Robbo’s past, but it will all turn to dust.

On Tuesday, it will be revealed if VJ Patterson (Matt Little) has discovered as to who had discovered Coco Astoni’s (Anna Cocquerel) secret. Viewers will also get to see if Kat will be able to persuade Robbo to keep searching for his identity and if they will uncover anything unusual.

Back to the Bay reveals that on Wednesday an encounter happens and it looks like it can ruin some chances between Ash (George Mason) and Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee). As Hunter King (Scott Lee) and Olivia Fraser Richards (Raechelle Banno) push their business venture, they are likely to get some strains on their relationship.

On Thursday, the Morgan family make efforts to get close together once again, unless the rift between Mason and Brody Morgan (Jackson Heywood) is beyond repair. Ash will get thoughts of telling Tori about his feelings about her.

Home and Away” airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on Seven Network in Australia. In the UK, “Home and Away” airs during weekdays at 1:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Channel 5.

Related
Join the Discussion
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans agree to one-year contract
NRL hit by group sex scandal, Bodene Thompson the focal point
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Sept. 11-15 spoilers
‘Power’ season 5: Executive Producer on bringing the trio together
‘Home and Away' spoilers for Sept 11-14: big decisions can change the course of the series
‘Home and Away' spoilers for Sept 11-14: big decisions can change the course of the series
'Holby City' series 19 'The Man Who Sold the World' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Holby City' series 19 'The Man Who Sold the World' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car