'Home and Away' spoilers for Oct 2-5: Brody deals with accusations and more

An accusation starts getting really twisted when it reveals something much bigger than it seems. It looks like there will be a lot of family and relationship issues for this upcoming week on “Home and Away.” Mother and daughter could turn against each other while friends who have been so for quite some time might end it all.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Home and Away" spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

On Monday, October 2, it will be revealed if indeed, Brody Morgan (Jackson Heywood) did what they have been accusing him of. Whether or not everything is an elaborate ploy by someone else to entrap him for snitching will also be revealed. The design is a big success. Whether or not Raffy Morrison (Olivia Deeble) can fit in year 10 will be revealed.

Back to the Bay reveals that on Tuesday, Scarlett Snow's (Tania Nolan) secret might be discovered. The screw driver can hold the possibility of clearing Brody’s name. VJ Patterson (Matt Little) might have some feelings for Coco Astoni (Anna Cocquerel), or he might just have to let her down.

On Wednesday, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) might have been involved on the deviant attack on her mother. This could even be what had caused them to fall apart from each other. Kat Chapman (Pia Miller) and Scarlett’s friendship reaches an all time low and might end soon. Justin and Scarlett might rekindle some things.

On Thursday, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Ash (George Mason) will entertain the thought of sorting out their issues together. With Coco bingeing, this could mean that she could hit rock bottom very soon. Something will be triggering Raffy’s strange behaviour.

"Home and Away" airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on Seven Network in Australia. In the UK, “Home and Away” airs during weekdays at 1:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Channel 5.

Join the Discussion
