'Home and Away' spoilers for May 23-25: VJ comes to terms with fate; Zac looks for a fresh start; the Morgans struggle with Brody’s addiction

The residents of Summer Bay have gone through a lot already, and it looks like they are in for more challenges for this week on “Home and Away.” The Morgans will struggle to keep themselves together as they get gripped by Brody Morgan’s (Jackson Heywood) worsening addiction. Meanwhile, other characters deal with marriage blues that could end up in bitter goodbyes.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Home and Away” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

Spoilers reveal that on Tuesday , May 23, John will get encouraged by Jett James (Will McDonald) to seek some professional help. VJ Patterson (Matt Little) will struggle with coming to terms with losing the custody of Luc. It will be revealed if Hunter will break the difficult truth to Zac.

On Wednesday, Zac will look for a fresh start after getting distraught after losing Leah and his family , writes Back to the Bay. Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Scarlett Snow (Tania Nolan) will continue to annoy each other. Nate Cooper (Kyle Pryor) will return back to his rocky relationship with Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee).

On Thursday, Scarlett gets uncomfortable when Justin tries to grill her about how her life was before Summer Bay. Brody will make a big decision that could put his family in peril. It will be revealed if Leah would be given the chance to say goodbye to Zac.

Other spoilers reveal that with Zac’s life starting to crumble all around him, it looks like he is in a downward spiral. There is even more shocking news that viewers might get to see this favorite Summer Bay resident pack up and leave.

Raffy will be celebrating his birthday this week; but, sadly, his family will forget. Raffy Morrison’s (Olivia Deeble) family will forget that it is actually her 14th birthday. This is because on such day, the subject on how to handle Brody’s spiralling addiction has kept everyone else preoccupied.

“Home and Away” airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on Seven Network in Australia. In the UK, “Home and Away” airs during weekdays at 1:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Channel 5.