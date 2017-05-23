'Home and Away' spoilers for May 23-25: VJ comes to terms with fate; Zac looks for a fresh start; the Morgans struggle with Brody’s addiction

Original air date on Channel Seven Australia: Monday to Thursday
By @nessdoctor on
James Stewart Pia Miller
Home and Away actors James Stewart and Pia Miller Instagram/__jamesstewart__

The residents of Summer Bay have gone through a lot already, and it looks like they are in for more challenges for this week on “Home and Away.” The Morgans will struggle to keep themselves together as they get gripped by Brody Morgan’s (Jackson Heywood) worsening addiction. Meanwhile, other characters deal with marriage blues that could end up in bitter goodbyes.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Home and Away” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

Spoilers reveal that on Tuesday , May 23, John will get encouraged by Jett James (Will McDonald) to seek some professional help. VJ Patterson (Matt Little) will struggle with coming to terms with losing the custody of Luc. It will be revealed if Hunter will break the difficult truth to Zac.

On Wednesday, Zac will look for a fresh start after getting distraught after losing Leah and his family , writes Back to the Bay. Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Scarlett Snow (Tania Nolan) will continue to annoy each other. Nate Cooper (Kyle Pryor) will return back to his rocky relationship with Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee).

On Thursday, Scarlett gets uncomfortable when Justin tries to grill her about how her life was before Summer Bay. Brody will make a big decision that could put his family in peril. It will be revealed if Leah would be given the chance to say goodbye to Zac.

Other spoilers reveal that with Zac’s life starting to crumble all around him, it looks like he is in a downward spiral. There is even more shocking news that viewers might get to see this favorite Summer Bay resident pack up and leave.

Raffy will be celebrating his birthday this week; but, sadly, his family will forget. Raffy Morrison’s (Olivia Deeble) family will forget that it is actually her 14th birthday. This is because on such day, the subject on how to handle Brody’s spiralling addiction has kept everyone else preoccupied.

Home and Away” airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on Seven Network in Australia. In the UK, “Home and Away” airs during weekdays at 1:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Channel 5.

Related
Join the Discussion
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Playoffs: LeBron James disappears as Celtics claw back into series
Novak Djokovic to be coached by Andre Agassi at 2017 French Open
Rising Australian star Destanee Aiava to enter 2017 French Open via qualifying
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Italian Open finals online
Undefeated Warriors storm into 2017 NBA Finals
Undefeated Warriors storm into 2017 NBA Finals
WWE news: Jinder Mahal heavyweight title reign sends shockwaves, Randy Orton rematch expected
Jinder Mahal wrests WWE SmackDown title from Randy Orton at Backlash
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car