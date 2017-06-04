'Home and Away' spoilers for June 3 - 6: Nate makes a tough decision; Brody goes on the run; Olivia’s plan backfires

This week on “Home and Away,” a robbery will go terribly wrong while another Summer Bay couple could be headed towards the dumping heap. There is a lot to see on this crucial week so viewers should be sure not to miss an exciting episode.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Home and Away” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

Spoilers reveal that on Monday. June 5, Nate Cooper (Kyle Pryor) will get forced to choose between his dream job and Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee). John Palmer (Shane Withington) will reveal his suspicions about his father’s death.

A closer look reveals that viewers should brace themselves as another Summer Bay couple could be calling it quits very soon. Nate’s behaviour will culminate with a fuming Tori throwing a glass of wine in his face. Viewers might remember that, recently, Nate had been offered a job with Careflight, but he turned down this wonderful opportunity just to be with Tori. Unfortunately, Tori was so furious that he did not bother to discuss it with her.

They could have broken up earlier already, but Tori got sick and ended up in the hospital. This, however, just delayed things for them but all their woes did not go anywhere.

On Tuesday, a guilt-filled Brody Morgan (Jackson Heywood) will go on the run after the robbery. Olivia Fraser Richards’ (Raechelle Banno) plan will backfire when Hunter King (Scott Lee) will recklessly let out his rage in driving. Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) will offer Scarlett Snow (Tania Nolan) a van at the caravan park.

On Wednesday, John will agree to let Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) go ahead and try hypnotherapy on him so that he can recover some of his lost memories, writes Back to the Bay. Ash will struggle with Luc while Kat Chapman (Pia Miller) will continue to put her job at the station as her priority.

On Thursday, it will be revealed whether or not Tori can save Luc. VJ Patterson (Matt Little) will try to raise Hunter up while being completely unaware that Luc is sick. John’s reaction to the truth regarding his father’s death will also be revealed.

“Home and Away” airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on Seven Network in Australia. In the UK, “Home and Away” airs during weekdays at 1:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Channel 5.