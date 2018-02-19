Hillary Clinton will reportedly reveal ‘what comes next’ on tour to Australia

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set for an Australian visit for a speaking tour to reportedly reveal “what comes next” for her. She is expected to share an account of the 2016 presidential election and tickets reportedly start at $195.

The Growth Faculty is planning her tour called “An Evening With Hillary Rodham Clinton.” News.com.au reported that tickets start at $195. There are reports that claim Clinton has been paid up to US$300,000 (AU$379,000) for delivering major speeches.

The tour will kick off in New Zealand on May 7. Clinton will head to Melbourne on May 10 and will attend a final show in Sydney at the ICC Sydney Theatre at Darling Harbour on May 11.

The former Democratic presidential candidate will reportedly share her future plans following his loss to US President Donald Trump. Attendees can also expect to learn how she was able to move on after the election loss.

She will discuss her book “What Happened,” which is a New York Times bestseller. The book revealed details about how she coped with her loss to Trump in the 2016 US election. It was released in September.

Her opponents argued that the book was “insufferable.” Senator John McCain advised Clinton to “shut up” and “move on.’” He also accused her that she “doesn’t have anything better to do.” Some have accused her of continuing to whinge about her loss in the general election.

Clinton made a cameo at the Grammy Awards last month. Grammys host James Corden introduced a skit involving her as she appeared reading a copy of Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury.”

Clinton will “free from the constraints of running, share the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules,” a blurb for the event reportedly revealed. She is expected to headline some business events during her time in Down Under, Australian Financial Review reported.

Additionally, she might visit a close friend who she went to college with. That friend was believed to reside in Adelaide.

It won’t be the first time for Clinton to visit her friend in Australia. She reportedly visited her during a visit to Adelaide in 2012. The identity of Clinton’s friend was not revealed for security and privacy reasons.