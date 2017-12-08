Hideo Kojima showcases new 'Death Stranding' trailer, creeps everyone out

Japanese video game designer, Hideo Kojima of Kojima Productions Co., Ltd. is introduced by the Sony Corporation during their PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2016.

Perhaps the biggest what-is-happening moment during The Game Awards 2017, aside from Josef Fares’ passionate tirade against the Oscars, was the world premiere of a new trailer for Hideo Kojima’s “Death Stranding.” Not much is known as far as gameplay is concerned, but one thing’s for sure: the latest trailer exemplifies weirdness.

The eight-minute preview, which host Geoff Keighley called the “longest world premiere” in the awards show, begins with a profound intro: "Once there was an explosion, a bang that gave birth to time and space. Once there was an explosion, a bang that sent a planet spinning in that space. Once there was an explosion, a bang that gave rise to life as we know it. And then came the next explosion… an explosion that will be our last."

It appears the character of Norman Reedus has been stranded on unfamiliar territory. His companions have died, taken away by mysterious black gooey creatures. “Don’t even breathe,” one of them says. Perhaps it’s because of the atmosphere, or perhaps it’s because the creatures can sense them.

Then the trailer enters weird territory. Things float to the sky—except Reedus. A giant man-like structure looms overhead. A flash of light, and Reedus is naked underwater. He surfaces, then finds himself in front of a massive crater.

There’s also the part with the baby down Reedus’ throat, but further discussion might confuse everyone even more. Suffice to say, the latest “Death Stranding” trailer is an odd one. It warrants an almost impossible investigation. Theories can be formed, but at the end of the day, gamers will only know what’s going on once it is released for the PS4. It’s up to Kojima now.

Watch the trailer below. Be forewarned, as it contains imagery some may find disturbing.

thegameawards/YouTube