'Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice' triumphs at BAFTA Game Awards 2018

hellblade senuas sacrifice
'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.' Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory’s “Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice” has swept the British Academy Games Awards 2018 but narrowly missed the award for best game. That honour went to Giant Sparrow's “What Remains of Edith Finch.”

Garnering the most wins among all nominees, “Hellblade” was able to beat formidable titles like “Horizon Zero Dawn,” “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy,” and “PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.” The game bagged five awards, including BAFTAs for Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Best British Game, Game Beyond Entertainment, and Best Performer for Melina Juergens as Senua.

“Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice” is a multi-platform title that heavily borrows inspiration from Norse and Celtic mythology. The game has been lauded for its respectful portrayal of mental disorder.

“Super Mario Odyssey,” which released for the Nintendo Switch to great acclaim, won two awards: Best Family Game and Best Game Design. Surprisingly, “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” also for the Switch, only took home the award for Game Innovation.

Renowned American game designer Tim Schafer is this year's recipient of the BAFTA Fellowship. The award is bestowed “upon an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television,” according to a statement.

The complete winners of the British Academy Games Awards 2018 are listed below.

  • Best Game: ‘What Remains of Edith Finch’
  • Artistic Achievement: ‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’
  • Audio Achievement: ‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’
  • British Game: ‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’
  • Debut Game: ‘Gorogoa’
  • Evolving Game: ‘Overwatch’
  • Family: ‘Super Mario Odyssey’
  • Game Beyond Entertainment: ‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’
  • Game Design: ‘Super Mario Odyssey’
  • Game Innovation: ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’
  • Mobile Game: ‘Golf Clash’
  • Multiplayer: ‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’
  • Music: ‘Cuphead’
  • Narrative: ‘Night in the Woods’
  • Original Property: ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’
  • Performer: Melina Juergens for ‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car