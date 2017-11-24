'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 8 spoilers: McGarrett becomes a pilot

By @JanSSS8 on
RTR2GTOK
IN PHOTO: Co-stars of Hawaii Five-O Alex O'Loughlin (L) and Scott Caan answer questions during the CBS, Showtime and the CW Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, July 28, 2010.

"Hawaii Five-0" ("H50") starring Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett) and Scott Caan (Danny "Danno" Williams), will have a new episode titled "He Kaha Lu'u Ke Ala, Mai Ho'okolo Aku" ("The Trail Leads To A Diving Place; Do Not Follow After"). It will air in the US on Friday, Dec. 1. The latest "H50" episode will feature McGarrett going undercover as a pilot for a special case.

Spoiler alert: This article has additional 'Hawaii Five-0' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to learn more about what happens in the show's upcoming episode.

"Hawaii Five 0" season 8, episode 8 will show Steve posing as a pilot for one of their cases. According to a CBS press release, he will investigate the reason why a plane crashed during an air race. Unfortunately, the pilot of the said plane died. Ron Underwood directed the episode, which was written by Ally Seibert and Liz Alper.

'He Kaha Lu'u Ke Ala, Mai Ho'okolo Aku' stars

The guest stars in this episode are Romualdo Castillo (Guillermo), Ricardo Chavira (Agent Callahan), Noah Khan (Tomas Sachs), Alex Monti Fox (Isaiah Phillips), Jennifer Fairbank (Leili Kahula), Danay Garcia (Elena Sachs), Chris Flanders (Norman Andrews), Dohn Norwood (Ronnie Turner) and G. Allen Gumapac Jr. (Natano Reigns). They will be joined by the rest of the "Hawaii Five-0" cast 2017 including Jorge Garcia (Jerry Ortega), Chi McBride (Lou Grover), Kimee Balmilero (Noelani Cunha), Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns), Taylor Wily (Kamekona), Meaghan Rath (Tani Rey) and Kunal Sharma (Koa Rey).

'Hawaii Five-0' episodes: 'Kau Ka ‘Onohi Ali’i I Luna' and 'Make Me Kai'

The "H50" episode before "He Kaha Lu'u Ke Ala, Mai Ho'okolo Aku" was "Kau Ka ‘Onohi Ali’i I Luna" ("The Royal Eyes Rest Above"), which aired in the US on . Nov. 17. It featured McGarrett picking up Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) from the airport. He received a call from Junior about a bank robbery and the three of them went to the said bank.

However, they weren't able to catch the criminals on time. They ended up questioning a suspect who was killed by one of the bank robbers at the Iolani Palace. Thankfully, Grover and McGarrett were able to pursue the suspects and apprehend them. Elsewhere, Adam was forced to face the reality of life without Kono (Grace Park). As for Tani, she kept her brother from being arrested during a drug bust.

"Hawaii Five 0" TV series airs in Australia on the TEN Channel on Wednesdays at 9:30pm. It also airs in the US on Fridays from 9-10 pm ET/PT on CBS. The next episode after "He Kaha Lu'u Ke Ala, Mai Ho'okolo Aku" is "Make Me Kai," which will air on Dec. 8.

