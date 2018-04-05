'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 19 spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
Hawaii Five O actress Christine Ko
"Hawaii Five O" actress Christine Ko poses for a photo on her Instagram account. Ko plays the character Jessie Nomura in the CBS show. christine_ko/Instagram

"Hawaii Five-0" (H50), starring Scott Caan (Danny "Danno" Williams),  Ian Anthony Dale (Adam Noshimuri), Christine Ko (Jessie Nomura), Meaghan Rath (Tani Rey), Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns) and Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett), will have an upcoming episode titled "Aohe mea make i ka hewa; make no i ka mihi ole (No One Has Ever Died For the Mistakes He Has Made; Only Because He Didn't Repent)." It is set to air in the US on Friday. The new H50 episode will show Jessie making a dangerous decision that could affect Adam’s life.

Spoiler alert: This article has additional 'Hawaii Five-0' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to learn more about what happens in 'Aohe mea make i ka hewa; make no i ka mihi ole.'

A CBS press release states that "Hawaii Five 0" season 8, episode 19 will feature a hitman named Leroy Davis (Frankie Faison) that Steve’s dad wasn’t able to arrest in the past. He will confess his crimes to Steve as well as the location of the site where he buried his victims. Meanwhile, Jessie will make a risky decision that could put Adam’s life on the line. Jennifer Lynch directed this episode, which was written by Ashley Dizon and Rob Hanning.

'Aohe mea make i ka hewa; make no i ka mihi ole' stars

The guest stars that will grace this episode are Victor Williams (Young Steve McGarrett), Max Holloway (Makoa), Steve Tanizaki (Jack Ozuki), Dana Lee (Mr. Kimura), Billy V. (Ed Romero), Henry Louie (Dr. Iona), Thomas Q. Jones (Young Leroy Davis), Earl Omoto (Gary Kahele), Ryan Bittle (John McGarrett), Gonzalo Menendez (Agent Colin McNeal), Frankie Faison (Leroy Davis) and Susan Park (Noriko). The other "Hawaii Five 0" cast members including Kimee Balmilero (Noelani Cunha), Chi McBride (Lou Grover), Taylor Wily (Kamekona) and Jorge Garcia (Jerry Ortega), will join them.

'Hawaii Five-0' episodes: 'E Ho'Oko Kuleana' and ' He Lokomaika’I Ka Manu O Kaiona'

"E ho'oko kuleana" ("To Do One's Duty") was the episode before " Aohe mea make i ka hewa; make no i ka mihi ole. " It aired in the US on March 30. It featured Adam getting framed for murder. He was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI ) after a dead body was found in his car’s trunk when he was pulled over by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The rest of the Five-0 team worked hard to prove that he’s actually innocent.

Meanwhile, Tani and Junior were the new recruits in this episode. Adam also discovered that he has a half-sister. As for Danny, he met the wife of the guy who shot him.

"Hawaii Five 0" airs Wednesdays at 9:30 pm AEST on Australia’s TEN channel. It airs Fridays at 9-10 pm ET/PT in the US on CBS. The episode after "Aohe mea make i ka hewa; make no i ka mihi ole " is "He Lokomaika’I Ka Manu O Kaiona (Kind Is the Bird of Kaiona)" and it airs in the US on April 13. Stay tuned for more updates about "Hawaii Five-0" spoilers in the next few weeks.

