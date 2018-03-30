'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Adam gets framed [VIDEO]

"Hawaii Five-0" (H50), starring Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett), Ian Anthony Dale (Adam Noshimuri), Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns), Meaghan Rath (Tani Rey) and Scott Caan (Danny "Danno" Williams), will have an upcoming episode titled "E ho'oko kuleana (To Do One's Duty)." It airs on Friday night in the US. The new H50 episode will feature Adam being framed for murder.

Spoiler alert: This update contains more 'Hawaii Five-0' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to learn more about what happens in 'E ho'oko kuleana.'

According to a press release from CBS, "Hawaii Five 0" season 8, episode 18 will feature Adam getting framed for the murder of a crime boss that he’s been tracking lately. Meanwhile, Junior and Tani will be assigned as uniformed officers for the day. As for Danny, he will encounter a woman in Oahu who claims that he saved her from a dangerous domestic dispute back in New Jersey. This woman is the ex-wife of the man who shot Danny. O'Loughlin directed the episode, which was written by Matt Wheeler and David Wolkove.

'E ho'oko kuleana' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are Gonzalo Menendez (Agent Colin McNeal), Ieremia Michael Lafi (Kawika), Lynne Halevi (Woman in Crosswalk), Angel Deihl (Woman), Wyatt Kaneshiro (Teenager), Boaz Rosen (Boyfriend), Duane Kiyota (Supervisor), Rory Yamamoto (Morgue Tech), Zachary Pang (Officer Oliwa), David Stanley (Officer Pete Evans), Cody Webster (Officer Hannaford), Wesley Cortez (Mark), Stephen Meyers (Paramedic), Joanna Christie (Brooke Gardner) and Daniel Kaemon (Ray Gardner). The rest of the "Hawaii Five 0" cast such as Jorge Garcia (Jerry Ortega), Kimee Balmilero (Noelani Cunha), Taylor Wily (Kamekona), Chi McBride (Lou Grover), Christine Ko (Jessie Nomura), Zach Sulzbach (Charlie Williams), Claire van der Boom (Rachel Hollander) and Jimmy Buffett (Frank Bama), will appear alongside them.

'Hawaii Five-0' episodes: 'Holapu Ke Ahi, Koe Iho Ka Lehu' and 'Aohe Mea Make I Ka Hewa; Make No I Ka Mihi Ole'

The episode prior to "E ho'oko kuleana" was "Holapu ke ahi, koe iho ka lehu" ("The Fire Blazed Up, Then Only Ashes Were Left") and it aired in the US on March 9. It showed Jessie and Adam teaming up to pull off a Chlorine gas robbery as part of their undercover sting operation. Meanwhile, the Five-0 team also helped them when two tanks of the gas went missing. Aside from that, Adam also talked to Jessie about her loyalty.

"Hawaii Five 0" airs on on TEN channel in Australia every Wednesday at 9:30 pm AEDT. In the US, it airs on Fridays from 9-10 pm ET/PT on CBS. The next episode after "E ho'oko kuleana" is "Aohe Mea Make I Ka Hewa; Make No I Ka Mihi Ole" ("No One Has Ever Died For the Mistakes He Has Made; Only Because He Didn't Repent") and it will air in the US on April 6. Stay tuned for upcoming "Hawaii Five-0" spoilers and updates.

Watch "Hawaii Five 0" season 8 video below: