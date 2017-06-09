'Half-Life 3' release gloomier with exit of fourth Valve writer Jay Pinkerton

By on
Half-Life 2 bugs
"Half-Life 2" is one of the many games in "The Valve Complete Pack." Half-Life 2 Facebook

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) kicking off on June 13, gamers are eager to see what new games companies will have to offer. Included is "Half-Life 3" which has become a formal fixture of sorts despite no indication from Valve that one is actually coming out. 

The same is expected next week at the Los Angeles Convention Center with most praying that at least an official poster, banner or art work crops up. Right now, looking forward to that is like wishing upon a star and a recent development may all the more disappoint "Half-Life 3" fanatics. 

As most know, several writers have already left Valve the past two years. Marc Laidlaw started it all off in January 2016 and two have since followed (Eric Wolpaw and Chet Faliszek). The numbers have now swelled to four with Jay Pinkerton announcing via his Facebook account that he has left Valve.

Pinkerton started out writing for “Cracked” before moving to Valve in 2008, IGN.com reported. He is best remembered for writing in tandem with Wolpaw for “Portal 2” rendering a bit of an idea what Valve is losing. If not for "Half-Life 3," the company lost a valuable writer and sends off different feelers on which direction Valve is headed.

Valve is currently busy attending to other digital games under the Steam platform, the company’s cash cow at the moment. The company also has three multiplayer titles in "Dota 2," "Counter-Strike" and "Team Fortress 2" so the odd exit of Pinkerton makes the situation even more intriguing. 

For the record, Valve CEO Gabe Newell had previously mentioned that the only way a "Half-Life 3" would come out is if some internal employees would show interest in doing another "Half-Life" sequel. So far, nothing has come close to that. With the exodus of writers, it gets even bleaker to see on move out of the grapevine category. 

Hence, all "Half-Life" fans can do right now is to wait on and hope that Valve finds the appetite to push through with another first-person shooter video game. Assuming it is business as usual over at Valve, the first step is getting in new writers to fill in the big void left by the four veteran writers. 

Even if they do get new writers in the fold, working on a "Half-Life 3" will once again take some time. "Half-Life 2" came out way back in 2004 meaning it has been over 12 years with nothing close to a third installment. It is not looking good but the murmurs are not expected to die down just yet.

