Twitter account verification goes public; anyone can now have Twitter account verified
A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Twitter has revealed it is doubling the maximum length of a tweet from 140 characters to full 280 characters. It is rolling out the new limit to a small percentage of users before a wider deployment.

There is reportedly a way for users to get access to 280-character tweets sooner. Web developer Juliette Pretot has a three-step guide to instant 280-character tweets, based on Zemnmez's code on Github. Her instructions are to bookmark a snippet of code, proceed to Tweetdeck and click the bookmark, then tweet.

Gizmodo notes that there are some caveats. Users need to be on a desktop browser and have to make tweets using Tweetdeck.

The simplest approach, according to TNW, is to run a Snippet in Chrome to instruct Tweetdeck to give users the new limit. The limit is said to be controlled on the client side, rather than on the company’s own servers.

The site states that Tweetdeck must load up at tweetdeck.twitter.com. Then users must head to View, hover over the Developer menu, and select Developer Tools. Find Sources and click on the >> double chevrons to access Snippets, then click the New Snippet button and copy and paste a code in the empty window on the right. To run the snippet, click the Play button.

“A beautiful constraint”

Twitter explained that its recent move to expand the character count is because it realised the character count limitation more heavily impacted those tweeting in some languages such as English, Spanish, Portuguese or French as compared with others, like Japanese, Korean and Chinese. The company found that most Japanese tweets are 15 characters on average, which is comparable with 34 characters for most English-language tweets.

The change is a notable move for the social media platform. The decision has gained various reactions, with some saying it would make Twitter feel less restrictive and more likely to encourage longer conversations. Others argue that Twitter’s focus on brevity is its biggest differentiator and the very essence of its service.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had prevuosly responded to a report that Twitter was testing a 10,000-character limit for tweets. He said the 140-character limit was “a beautiful constraint” and Twitter “will never lose that feeling.”

The social network is also reportedly updating the user interface so it no longer counts down the characters until you near the end. Instead, a circle will fill in as users approach the limit.

