Guerrilla Games confirms The Frozen Wilds as only ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ DLC

The epic storyline of “Horizon Zero Dawn” may be approaching its end next month with the release of The Frozen Wilds. Developer Guerrilla Games has confirmed that the upcoming expansion will be the game’s first and only.

The news was confirmed via a tweet (see below) after a fan asked the developers if The Frozen Wilds will be the last DLC. Guerrilla Games then verified that it is indeed the “only expansion” for the hit PS4 title.

On October 12, the developers released a new environment trailer of the DLC, aiming to bring gamers “closer to the Banuk homeland than ever before.” The trailer shows the icy landscape of the Cut, a northern wasteland in which only the best hunters explore.

Guerilla community manager Jeroen Roding even hints on a blog post that the land serves as habitat to new machines. “The latest trailer for Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds highlights some of the environments you will explore in this expansion to the world of Horizon Zero Dawn,” Roding wrote on the PlayStation Blog, “including Banuk camps, frozen lakes, icy caves and more.”

Those who still haven’t bought the original game may consider waiting until December. According to a tweet earlier this month, PlayStation is set to release a Complete Edition that will include The Frozen Wilds as well as the complete Digital Deluxe material.

“Horizon Zero Dawn” tells the story of Aloy as she attempts to survive in a land besieged by robotic enemies. The Frozen Wilds expansion will be released for PS4. It will be downloadable for US$20 (AU$25.52) from the PlayStation Store on November 8, Australian time. PS Plus members who pre-order immediately are eligible for an exclusive avatar. Watch the DLC's trailer below.

PlayStation / YouTube