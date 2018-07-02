'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Mark Hamill on joining the MCU

The fandom was very excited when Mark Hamill met with James Gunn for a potential role in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The two also met for an informal meeting, but no announcements were made at that time. In a recent interview, Hamill spoke about that meeting and his interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with Collider at the 2018 Saturn Awards red carpet, Hamill was asked about that famous meeting between him and Gunn. The two live close by, and Gunn had invited Hamill over after one of the fans suggested that the actor be given a role in the upcoming film.

Hamill said that they spoke about a lot of things in that informal meeting, but the subject of the movie didn’t come up. The actor said that this is how it should be, and added that he didn’t want to strong arm the director into giving him a role. Now that the two have gotten to know each other it will be interesting to see if Gunn comes up with a suitable role for the “Star Wars” actor.

With the death of a major character Hamill plays in the movies, the actor has been taking a relaxed approach. He pointed out that there is a lot less pressure while watching movies like “Rogue One” and “Solo” because he isn’t in them.

When the interviewer said that he would like to see Hamill in one of the Marvel movies, the actor jokingly suggested he pull some strings if the interviewer had friends at Disney.

Hamill is expected to reprise his role as Luke in the next “Star Wars” film. The actor, however, said that he doesn’t know anything about it yet, and that he’s generally the last to know.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is set to be released in 2020.