'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' to begin shooting early next year

James Gunn has delivered the first draft of the script of “Guardians for the Galaxy Vol. 3,” and filming will commence by early next year. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed the news, and he also talked about the other movies.

In an interview with Collider, Feige confirmed that Gunn has delivered the first draft of his next film, and they will go into the pre-production “very, very soon.” Readers should note that each script generally goes through multiple revisions before being finalised. Feige promised the cameras will start rolling for the film by early next year.

Talking about the other movies, Feige said that the filming of the highly anticipated “Captain Marvel” movie will be finished in two weeks, and that is the time when shooting begins for the “Spider-Man” sequel.

With the connected storyline of all the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all eyes will be on the upcoming “Spider-Man” movie and any information released about the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The movies will give a hint about what can be expected in “Avengers 4.”

Very little has been announced about the next “Avengers” movie. According to a report by Collider, Feige has said that the title of the film won’t be revealed until the end of the year.

The title of “Avengers 4” is considered a spoiler because it will give a clue about the plot of the film. The fandom is currently busy trying to figure out how the story will move forward after the earth-shattering events in “Infinity War.”

The fans will have to wait for the “Captain Marvel” teaser because the title of “Avengers 4” will only be announced after that, according to Feige.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is set to be released in 2020. Gunn will be back at the helm to direct the movie.