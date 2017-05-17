'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2' free T-shirt giveaway

James Gunn has delivered yet another smashing hit with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Celebrating the success with fans, International Business Times Australia is giving away two T-shirts inspired by the film.

Merchandise associated with hit movies sell like hot cakes. There are plenty of popular products offered right now, including a T-shirt inspired by the one Chris Pratt wore in the film. We are giving away two of these T-shirts to our readers in Australia, New Zealand and the US, courtesy of WarriorJackets.com.

The full-sleeved, round-neck grey T-shirt is made of cotton. Printed on the front is the same logo as the one seen on Star-Lord's T-shirt in the film. It is available in different sizes.

To win the prize, all you have to do is “like” our Facebook page and tag two friends in the comments section of this Facebook post. The contest ends on May 31, 11:59 p.m. AEST. Two lucky winners will be selected through a random draw. Results will be announced on our Facebook page on June 4, and the winners will receive a Facebook message from us.