‘GTA V’ update: ‘OpenIV’ modding tool shutdown, a big blow to players; ‘GTA’ secrets and adventures to be missed

PC Grand Theft Auto community is in utter shock and disgust, as creators of “OpenIV,” an insanely popular modding tool for “Grand Theft Auto V,” are shutting shop after receiving a cease-and-desist order from Take-Two Interactive. The company has been in operation for nearly 10 years.

The community uses “OpenIV” to add thousands of mods to “GTA V.” The modding tool had its share of uses. Numerous players prefer this modding tool over the game’s video editor to make machinima videos. It is also used to add new weapons, vehicles and other features to the game. Players looking for “GTA V” secrets and adventures use the modding tool to poke around and dig deeper in ways Rockstar never intended. The cease-and-desist came on June 5. The tool is not available for download any longer and will not receive further updates.

It stated that the tool allows “third parties to defeat security features of its software and modify that software in violation of Take-Two’s rights.” One can read more on the issue on the OpenIV official website. The company go to court and prove that modding is fair and that the company is a legal one. However, “OpenIV” has decided otherwise as the amount of effort and money it will take won’t be worth the time lost. Hence, they have decided to agree with Take-Two Interactive’s claims and stop distribution.

“This is such a huge loss to non-commercial homebrew gaming. This program is used by anyone who swaps out 3D models in the game ... It’s the only way to ‘reverse engineer’ the game that exists; nobody else has made something comparable because it’s so good at what it does and the team behind it is so industrious,” Abstract Mode, a modder known for making funny GTA V videos, told Kotaku.

Players may still use single player mods like trainers, though the “OpenIV” modding tool was a staple for players, and whatever they did, was in conjunction with this tool. “GTA” fans are furious, sad and frustrated to see the tool bid adieu. In other “Grand Theft Auto” news, Rockstar Games has announced a series of discounts and bonuses that players will be able to use in “GTA Online,” via its website. This includes RP and GTA$ in Special Vehicle Missions. Moreover, Special Cargo Deliveries and Biker Business Sales, allow players to earn up to 25 percent from GTA$, reports Tech Times.