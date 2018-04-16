GTA 6 may release on Play Station 5, not PS4

“Grand Theft Auto 6” may never see the light of day on the PlayStation 4. That is according to several sources who say the expected next installment of the smash hit gaming franchise may drop three to four years from now. Just in time for the rumored PlayStation 5 release date in 2020.

Following the huge success of “Grand Theft Auto 5,” rumors are spreading that the next chapter of the action-adventure video game is already in the works with a possible release date next year. However, recent updates seem to point south of speculations.

According to IGN executive editors Ryan McCaffrey and Marty Silva, GTA 6 may never be released on current generation consoles. In a video blog, the two explained that developer Rockstar Games is busy working on the much anticipated “Red Dead Redemption 2.” Over the years, the company has changed the way they work on gaming titles and have all its studios working on one game at a time.

With the “Red Dead Redemption 2” release date expected for October 26, 2018, the developers are focused on making the wild wild west-themed game alone. “GTA 6” pre-production may have already started but release isn’t expected until 2021 or 2022. This is even after the enormous success of “GTA 5.”

Just this month, “Grand Theft Auto 5” has surpassed every expectation in the gaming world and the entertainment industry as a whole. Initially released in September 2013, the game has already sold more than 90 million copies and amassed $6 billion in revenue. Likewise, the much anticipated “GTA6” is expected to break records, especially when it’s released on the heels of the new PlayStation 5.

PS5 release date rumored for 2020

The next PlayStation won’t be hitting shelves anytime soon. Amid rumors that a surprise PS5 release date is happening this year, sources reveal that the earliest date for its launch may be in 2020.

According to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, sources familiar to Sony’s plans for its next console revealed that it is “unlikely” for the company to release the PS5 in 2019, more so this year. Sony employees have not been informed about the gadget either, although vague hints of a 2020 drop were thrown around. So far, no devkits have been released to gaming developers unlike with the PS4 when kits were released more than a year before the official release of the gaming console. This fact further dissolves the idea of a 2019 PS5 release date.

Sony has yet to comment on the rumors.