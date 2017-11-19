Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online

By @saihoops on
Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live streaming
Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - November 18, 2017 Belgium's David Goffin in action during his semi final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer Reuters / Toby Melville

World No. 6 Grigor Dimitrov will face World No. 8 David Goffin in the final of the ATP World Tour Finals Sunday (Monday in Australia) at the 02 Arena in London. While Goffin qualified for the grand finale after upsetting Roger Federer in Saturday's semi-final, Dimitrov defeated American Jack Sock in the Round of 4.

The final is an anti-climax for tennis fans, who were hoping for a Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal showdown to close out the 2017 season. Nadal sealed the year ending World No. 1 ranking at the Paris Masters and was determined to put on a show for the fans in London. However, the Spaniard forced to pull out of the ATP Finals after aggravating a knee injury during his Group Stage match against Goffin. 

Dimitrov enters the contest with a decisive edge, having defeated Goffin in four of their five head-to-head clashes. In fact, Dmitrov got the better of the Belgian 6-0, 6-2 at the very tournament. Goffin's only victory against Bulgaria's Dimitrov came in Rotterdam in February.

"Playing the same player twice in a week has never happened to me before but it's just another match, the last of the season and I need to keep on playing. Bring it on," Dimitrov said on the eve of the clash.

Goffin, meanwhile, is still riding high on his victory over Nadal. "Both are really special. It was the first time against Rafa. Then the semi-final, to beat Roger for the first time here in such a big event, big tournament, it was the perfect moment. It is the greatest win of my career, for sure." Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live streaming, ATP Finals live streaming, ATP World Tour Finals live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

ATP Finals live stream: Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin 
The Final
Start time: 6 p.m. (Local Time), 4 a.m. (Monday, AEST)
On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

