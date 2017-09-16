'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 teases romances between character favourites; watch new TGIT trailer

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 premieres September 28 on ABC
By @nessdoctor on
Ellen Pompeo Greys Anatomy
Actress Ellen Pompeo poses backstage during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

While fans would not know what to expect from “Grey’s Anatomy,” it looks like the show is very likely to be headed there with Jackson and Maggie. In the latest promo, ABC might have just confirmed that these two will become a thing soon.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Grey’s Anatomy” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

The new TGIT branded promo has just been dropped by ABC and it features actual footage from the new season of “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” The 60-second clip confirmed that fans will get to see “Jaggie” become a real thing in this upcoming season, whether or not fans want it to happen.

TV Line says that the said trailer also gave a preview of Kim Raver’s return as Teddy. This could mean an enthusiastic reunion with her former flame Owen, and it looks like Amelia should not be worried about it at all.  The trailer also hinted at a much lighter energy between Alex and Jo while offered a first glimpse at Abigail Spencer as Megan.

When the show returns, Grey Sloan Memorial will be going through a major facelift after that explosive finale from the previous season.  This hospital is going to welcome a face that has been familiar to TV fans when season 14 airs.

Greg Germann from “Ally McBeal” will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of the ABC hit. While nothing has been revealed about his character, all that is known for know is that his character is named Tom Koracick and his appearance will be in an episode entitled “Go Big or Go Home.” How his impact on the show will be and to who among the staff of the hospital he will get entangled with remains to be seen. "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 premieres September 28 on ABC

