'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 19 'Beautiful Dreamer' spoilers

"Grey's Anatomy 14" starring Justin Chambers (Alex Karev), Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins), Sarah Drew (April Kepner), Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery) and Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), will have an upcoming episode titled "Beautiful Dreamer." It will air in the US on April 12. The episode will show a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent showing up at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Spoiler alert: This article contains 'Grey's Anatomy' 2018 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about ' Beautiful Dreamer.'

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14, episode 19 will feature an ICE agent that will look for a Grey Sloan employee who may also be working in the US under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). Meanwhile, Arizona will treat Matthew Taylor's baby (Justin Bruening) and April wants to assist in any way she can. Plus, Alex will have a patient named Kimmie who wants to leave the hospital to enjoy her last days. However, Alex doesn’t agree with her decision. Jeannot Szwarc directed "Beautiful Dreamer," which was written by Meg Marinis.

'Beautiful Dreamer' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are  Stefania Spampinato (Carina Deluca), Debbie Allen (Catherine Avery), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Alex Blue Davis (Casey Parker), Rushi Kota (Vik Roy), Sophia Ali Taylor (Dahlia Quadri), Jaicy Elliot (Taryn Helm) and Jeanine Mason (Sam Bello). The other "Grey's Anatomy" cast members including Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew DeLuca), James Pickens, Jr (Richard Webber), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), will also be seen with them.

'Grey's Anatomy' episodes: 'Hold Back the River' and 'Judgment Day'

"Hold Back the River" was the episode prior to "Beautiful Dreamer." It aired in the US on Thursday. It featured Richard’s Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) sponsor, Ollie, arriving in an ambulance at Grey Sloan. Meanwhile, Owen and Arizona investigated a fraudulent oncologist. As for April, she tried to fix her relationships with Jackson and her colleagues. Plus, Jo and Meredith discovered that they don’t need the polymer for their research anymore because they can help patients grow livers without it. Geary McLeod directed this episode, which was written by Alex Manugian.

"Grey's Anatomy 2018" airs at 10 pm AEST every Tuesday on Australia’s Channel Seven. In the US, it airs Thursdays on ABC at 8-9 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "Beautiful Dreamer" is "Judgment Day" and it is set to air in the US on April 19. Stay tuned for more "Grey’s Anatomy" spoilers and updates in the coming days.

'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 19 'Beautiful Dreamer' spoilers
