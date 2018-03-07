'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 15 'Old Scars, Future Hearts' spoilers

Ellen Pompeo
Actress Ellen Pompeo poses backstage during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"Grey's Anatomy 2018," starring Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery), Sarah Drew (April Kepner), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins) and Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), will have an upcoming episode titled "Old Scars, Future Hearts." It will air in the US on March 15. It will feature Meredith learning more about her mum's past. Plus, Jo starts applying for fellowships around the US.

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'Grey's Anatomy' 2018 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'Old Scars, Future Hearts.'

According to an ABC press release, "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, episode 15 will show Meredith trying to learn more about her mum's history with Marie Cerone (Rachel Ticotin). Meanwhile, Jo will apply for fellowships around the country. However, this will surprise Alex. Elsewhere, Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) will help April acknowledge her crisis in faith. Aside from starring in this episode, Pompeo also directed it, while Tameson Duffy wrote the story.

'Old Scars, Future Hearts' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the other actors and actresses that will appear as guest stars in this episode are Alan Chow (Henry), Lily Donoghue (Young Jo / Brooke Wilson), Caleb Pierce (Charlie), Olivia Liang (Teacher Assistant) and Tommy O'Brien (Young Alex). They will be joined by the rest of the "Grey's Anatomy" cast members including Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew DeLuca), James Pickens Jr (Richard Webber) and Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd).

'Grey's Anatomy' episodes: 'Games People Play' and 'Caught Somewhere in Time'

"Games People Play" is the episode prior to "Old Scars, Future Hearts." It will be aired on Thursday in the US. It will feature Maggie hosting game night as a way for Amelia and Meredith to meet Clive Johnson (Blake Hood), the guy she matched with on Tinder.  Meanwhile, Jo and Meredith will meet the patent owner of the polymer that they need for their project. Chandra Wilson directed "Games People Play," while Julie Wong and Jason Ganzel wrote it.

"Grey's Anatomy 14" airs on Channel Seven every Tuesday at 10 pm AEDT in Australia. It airs in the US, Thursdays at 8 - 9 pm ET/PT on ABC. The next episode after "Old Scars, Future Hearts" is "Caught Somewhere in Time" and it will air in the US on March 22. Stay tuned for more updates and "Grey's Anatomy" spoilers in the coming weeks.

