'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 episode 11 '(Don't Fear) the Reaper' spoilers

"Grey's Anatomy 14," starring Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), Jason George (Ben), Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce) and Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery), will be featured in the new episode of the show on Feb. 1 titled "(Don't Fear) the Reaper." It will show Bailey struggling with the demands of managing Grey Sloan Memorial as well as her complicated life.

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'Grey's Anatomy' spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about '(Don't Fear) the Reaper.'

According to an American Broadcasting Company (ABC) press release, "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, episode 11 will feature Bailey trying to accept the fact that Ben wants to become a firefighter in Seattle. Meanwhile, she will also find it extremely difficult to deal with the rigors of hospital management and it will push her to her limits. Nicole Rubio directed "(Don't Fear) the Reaper," which was written by Elisabeth R. Finch.

'(Don't Fear) the Reaper' stars

Amy Landecker (Morgan) and Debbie Allen (Catherine Avery) will be the guest stars in this episode. The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that they will be joined by other fellow actors and actresses, namely Sophia Ali (Dahlia Qadri), Tristen Bankston (Paramedic #2), Kurt Kanazawa (Bartender), BJ Tanner (Tuck), Sean Sekino (Intern Stuart) and Sharae Nikai (Doctor). The other "Grey's Anatomy" cast members such as James Pickens Jr (Richard Webber), Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew DeLuca), Martin Henderson (Nathan Riggs), Sarah Drew (April Kepner), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev) and Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd), will also appear in "(Don't Fear) the Reaper."

'Grey's Anatomy' episodes: 'Personal Jesus' and 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger'

"Personal Jesus" was the episode that aired in the US prior to "(Don't Fear) the Reaper." It aired on ABC on Jan. 25, after the medical drama's ninth episode titled "1-800-799-7233." It showed April seeing her ex-fiancé, Matthew (Justin Bruening) at the hospital. It turns out one of her patients was his pregnant wife and she helped deliver their baby. Unfortunately, his wife died and she had to see him deal with it. This led April to question her faith and she even had a one-night stand with Vikram Roy (Rushi Kota), a surgical intern.

As for Bailey and Jackson, they dealt with racial profiling in the justice system. Plus, Jenny (Joy Lenz) and Jo went to Paul's (Matthew Morrison) room to tell him that they plan to take him to court. However, he went on a rage and fell out of his bed. He was knocked out and eventually pronounced brain dead. Jo decided to take him off life support and have his organs donated. Zoanne Clack wrote this episode and Kevin Sullivan directed it.

"Grey's Anatomy 2018" airs on Channel Seven in Australia. In the US, it airs at 8-9 pm ET/PT every Thursday on ABC. The next episode after "(Don't Fear) the Reaper" is "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" and it is set to air in the US on Feb. 8. Stay tuned for more updates about the staff and patients of Grey Sloan Memorial.