'Grey's Anatomy': Sarah Drew defends Kelly McCreary

By @sachintrivedig on
GREY'S
ABC drama series Grey's Anatomy cast (L-R) Kelly McCreary, Ellen Pompeo, Sarah Drew and Camilla Luddington pose backstage with the awards for Favorite TV Drama and Favorite TV Character We Miss Most during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Some of the fans are not happy with the way things are going in “Grey’s Anatomy.” The cast member who had to bear the brunt of the anger was Kelly McCreary (Dr. Maggie Pierce). Now, fellow cast member Sarah Drew (Dr. April Kepner) has come out to defend her friend online, urging the fans to be considerate.

Not everyone is happy about the evolving romance between Maggie and Jackson (Jesse Williams). Jackson is April’s ex, so some fans consider him to be off-limits to the other characters on the show. The storyline on the show has led to some fans attacking McCreary for what her character is doing.

Drew decided to step into this conversation, and has a long post on Twitter [see below] that asks the fans to refrain from attacking McCreary. The actress accepted that everyone watching the show, including the cast members, love the characters. However, the actress said that she doesn’t feel defended when some of the fans take it upon themselves to attack McCreary for romancing Jackson.

Praising McCreary for being a professional in the industry, Drew pointed out what a good person her friend is. "My beautiful, loving, loyal sister, Kelly, is a brilliant, fiercely talented team player who ALWAYS shows up and dedicates herself to the stories she is asked to tell,” she wrote.

Drew requested the fans not to attack McCreaery for “doing her job.” “When you hurt her, you hurt me. When you show kindness to her, you show kindness to me. Please be Kind,” Drew wrote.

The actors don’t have any control over the direction of their respective characters, or the direction of the show itself. They have to follow the script that is given to them by the writers, and they have to follow the instructions given to them by the directors and the producers.

