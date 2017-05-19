'Great News' Season 1 Finale spoilers: Katie discovers something huge for her story in 'Carol's Eleven'

The "Great News" show, starring Andrea Martin as Carol, Briga Heelan as Katherine "Katie" Wendelson, John Michael Higgins as Chuck and Adam Campbell as Greg, will have a new episode titled "Carol's Eleven," which is also the show's Season Finale. It will feature Katie's big discovery about a case that she's been pursuing. Read on to learn more about the episode.

According to an NBC press release, in the "Great News" Season 1 Finale, Katie will discover something huge in relation to the story that she has been investigating. Her mum Carol will help her along with the rest of The Breakdown staff to get the story out. Meanwhile, Greg will have a hard time balancing his loyalties to his co-wokers, family and conscience.

'Carol's Eleven' guest stars

Vicki Lawrence (Angie Deltaliano) will appear as one of the guest stars in "Carol's Eleven." The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the other actors and actresses that will appear in this episode: Kingston Foster (6 Year Old Katie), Stewart Skelton (Dave), Marcello Aurelio Lanfranchi (Makeup Artist - uncredited), Marcus W. Hogan (MMN Employee) and Sheaun McKinney (Wayne). The rest of the "Great News" TV show cast including Horatio Sanz (Justin) and Nicole Richie (Portia Scott-Griffith) will also be seen in "Carol's Eleven."

This episode will be aired right after the "Carol Has a Bully" episode, which will show Carol trying to pass her midterm exams to keep her internship at The Breakdown. It will feature Greg's grandmother (Christina Pickles) who will visit him at the office. Chuck will fall in love with her despite his early impression of her being cruel and cold. Meanwhile, Katie will be torn between wanting to help her mother with her midterms or focusing on cracking her phone hacking story.

"Great News" is a TV sitcom that was written and created by Tracey Wigfield. It was co-executive produced with Tina Fey, David Miner and Robert Carlock for 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger and Universal TV.

The "Great News" episodes air every Tuesday on NBC. "Carol's Eleven" will air on May 23 at 8:30 pm.

Watch the 'Great News' video below from the show's Facebook (FB) page:

