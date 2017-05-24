'Grand Theft Auto 5' latest news: Revealed sales figures may further dampen coming of GTA 6

By on
Grand Theft Auto V
A promotion for the computer game "Grand Theft Auto Five" is show in a Game Stop gaming story in Encinitas, California. Reuters/ Mike Blake

"Grand Theft Auto 5" continues to strike it rich following the official Q4 earnings release of Take-Two Interactive. GTA 5 has reportedly sold another 5 million units, largely attributed to the sale of physical copies that have allowed "Grand Theft Auto 5" to maintain its hold as one of the highest-selling games. 

"Grand Theft Auto 5" players have been witness to the added content Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have been shelling out such as the "Cunning Stunts" DLC and the "Tiny Racers" update, Game Rant reported. Both add-ons were seen as a delay mechanism with the gaming company looking to maximize whatever it can for the current game version.

And while some players may still be enjoying the "Grand Theft Auto 5" installment along with the optional add-ons, the success radiates up to "Grand Theft Auto Online." The multiplayer component has done its share of racking up earnings, performing better than previous year according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. 

All of this speaks well on what "Grand Theft Auto 5" has done as of late. However, some are still wondering about the fate of a new installment which is in reference to "Grand Theft Auto 6."

Unfortunately, there is no credible word on when Rockstar and Take-Two plan to shift their focus with resources dialed in on "Red Dead Redemption 2." As reported in a previous post, the release date of RDR2 pushed back to 2018, a "Grand Theft Auto 6" coming may be pushed back as well.

Prior to the earnings call, the gaming community was under the impression that a "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be coming in 2018. With the change in plans, all that has been likely quashed with game developers unlikely to touch on the sixth installment until "Red Dead Redemption 2" is off and running smoothly. 

A plausible date to see "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be by 2020 if one goes by the release date schedules. The time allocation could be more than enough, especially if it is true that virtual reality will be integrated. 

Aside from that, there is the matter of the main characters. A female protagonist has been suggested, someone that will reportedly be voiced by actress Eva Mendes. There is also growing belief that Ryan Gosling would be one of the voice talents with the game setting believed to be happening in London. 

Those should be left in the grapevine for now with "Grand Theft Auto 5" continuing its success. Rockstar and Take-Two may likely come up with more DLCs – a likelihood until "Red Dead Redemption 2" is over and done with.

Related
Join the Discussion
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
For Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi as coach is 'a dream come true'
Chris Paul to Spurs: Pau Gasol has to opt out of Player Option for point guard to join San Antonio
Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'
WWE Money in the Bank 2017: High road to heavyweight title will be tough call
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before French Open 2017
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before French Open 2017
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car