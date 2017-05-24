'Grand Theft Auto 5' latest news: Revealed sales figures may further dampen coming of GTA 6

"Grand Theft Auto 5" continues to strike it rich following the official Q4 earnings release of Take-Two Interactive. GTA 5 has reportedly sold another 5 million units, largely attributed to the sale of physical copies that have allowed "Grand Theft Auto 5" to maintain its hold as one of the highest-selling games.

"Grand Theft Auto 5" players have been witness to the added content Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have been shelling out such as the "Cunning Stunts" DLC and the "Tiny Racers" update, Game Rant reported. Both add-ons were seen as a delay mechanism with the gaming company looking to maximize whatever it can for the current game version.

And while some players may still be enjoying the "Grand Theft Auto 5" installment along with the optional add-ons, the success radiates up to "Grand Theft Auto Online." The multiplayer component has done its share of racking up earnings, performing better than previous year according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

All of this speaks well on what "Grand Theft Auto 5" has done as of late. However, some are still wondering about the fate of a new installment which is in reference to "Grand Theft Auto 6."

Unfortunately, there is no credible word on when Rockstar and Take-Two plan to shift their focus with resources dialed in on "Red Dead Redemption 2." As reported in a previous post, the release date of RDR2 pushed back to 2018, a "Grand Theft Auto 6" coming may be pushed back as well.

Prior to the earnings call, the gaming community was under the impression that a "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be coming in 2018. With the change in plans, all that has been likely quashed with game developers unlikely to touch on the sixth installment until "Red Dead Redemption 2" is off and running smoothly.

A plausible date to see "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be by 2020 if one goes by the release date schedules. The time allocation could be more than enough, especially if it is true that virtual reality will be integrated.

Aside from that, there is the matter of the main characters. A female protagonist has been suggested, someone that will reportedly be voiced by actress Eva Mendes. There is also growing belief that Ryan Gosling would be one of the voice talents with the game setting believed to be happening in London.

Those should be left in the grapevine for now with "Grand Theft Auto 5" continuing its success. Rockstar and Take-Two may likely come up with more DLCs – a likelihood until "Red Dead Redemption 2" is over and done with.