Grammy: Ed Sheeran beats Gaga, Kesha to win Best Pop Solo Performance

By on
Ed Sheeran RTX3ABD5
Singer Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York City, U.S., July 6, 2017. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

British singer Ed Sheeran won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Shape of You” at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The song spent more than a year on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Sheeran’s “÷ (Divide)” single has recently celebrated its 53rd week on the charts. He beat out a contingent of A-list female pop superstars like Lady Gaga, Pink and Kelly Clarkson to secure the award.

The newly engaged singer, however, was not in attendance during the awards night at New York's Madison Square Garden. Many were quick to post congratulatory messages, and there were some who expressed disappointment.

Some Twitter users looked unimpressed to see Sheeran’s song bagging the award over Kesha and Lady Gaga’s emotional ballads “Praying” and “Million Reasons.” Some pointed out that the 26-year-old singer was the only male artist nominated in the category, but one of the female artists was more deserving of the award.

Fans noted that Sheeran was a no show at the ceremony while both Kesha and Gaga were in attendance and performed for the event. “I can't believe they really gave Ed Sheeran the Pop Vocalist award over Kesha. Over Gaga - he didn't even bother to show,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others were concerned about the message of the songs. One Twitter user said “Million Reasons” was written by Lady Gaga in a healing process to recover from a severe heartbreak and Kesha wrote her song after “after being through her literal worst nightmare” while Sheeran wrote his song “about a club girl he was horny for.”

Sheeran’s friend Sir Elton John has suggested that the singer was “extremely upset” that he was snubbed in the three biggest categories in this year’s Grammy Awards. Ahead of the Sunday ceremony, Sheeran has been nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for “Shape Of You” and Best Pop Vocal Album’ for “÷.”

Other performers for the ceremony were singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee who turned up to perform “Despacito.” “Sorry” singer Justin Bieber was nowhere to be found for said performance.

The early race at the 60th ceremony was led by “Versace on the Floor” singer Bruno who had three victories. A number of musicians like Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Kelly Clarkson graced the red carpet wearing white roses to display solidarity with the anti-sexual harassment Me Too and Time's Up campaigns. A group of music executives proposed the symbolic move.

AU Showbiz/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Jabari Parker injury update: Bucks forward nearing season debut
Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open final online
WWE Royal Rumble 2018 live stream: How to watch, match card
Liverpool crash out of FA Cup after 3-2 loss to West Brom
Roger Federer captures 20th Grand Slam title, wins 2018 Australian Open
Roger Federer captures 20th Grand Slam title, wins 2018 Australian Open
Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan spotted in Glasgow
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Lupita Nyong’o on her role
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' spoilers Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Next trailer during Super Bowl
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ TV spots releasing in February
'Game of Thrones' season 8 to premiere in April next year
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Maisie Williams reveals release date
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car