Grammy: Ed Sheeran beats Gaga, Kesha to win Best Pop Solo Performance

British singer Ed Sheeran won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Shape of You” at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The song spent more than a year on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Sheeran’s “÷ (Divide)” single has recently celebrated its 53rd week on the charts. He beat out a contingent of A-list female pop superstars like Lady Gaga, Pink and Kelly Clarkson to secure the award.

The newly engaged singer, however, was not in attendance during the awards night at New York's Madison Square Garden. Many were quick to post congratulatory messages, and there were some who expressed disappointment.

Some Twitter users looked unimpressed to see Sheeran’s song bagging the award over Kesha and Lady Gaga’s emotional ballads “Praying” and “Million Reasons.” Some pointed out that the 26-year-old singer was the only male artist nominated in the category, but one of the female artists was more deserving of the award.

Fans noted that Sheeran was a no show at the ceremony while both Kesha and Gaga were in attendance and performed for the event. “I can't believe they really gave Ed Sheeran the Pop Vocalist award over Kesha. Over Gaga - he didn't even bother to show,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others were concerned about the message of the songs. One Twitter user said “Million Reasons” was written by Lady Gaga in a healing process to recover from a severe heartbreak and Kesha wrote her song after “after being through her literal worst nightmare” while Sheeran wrote his song “about a club girl he was horny for.”

Sheeran’s friend Sir Elton John has suggested that the singer was “extremely upset” that he was snubbed in the three biggest categories in this year’s Grammy Awards. Ahead of the Sunday ceremony, Sheeran has been nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for “Shape Of You” and Best Pop Vocal Album’ for “÷.”

Other performers for the ceremony were singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee who turned up to perform “Despacito.” “Sorry” singer Justin Bieber was nowhere to be found for said performance.

The early race at the 60th ceremony was led by “Versace on the Floor” singer Bruno who had three victories. A number of musicians like Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Kelly Clarkson graced the red carpet wearing white roses to display solidarity with the anti-sexual harassment Me Too and Time's Up campaigns. A group of music executives proposed the symbolic move.

AU Showbiz/YouTube