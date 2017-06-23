Govt introduces changes to the welfare system; Vic slams drug tests

A homeless man sleeps under a blanket on the pavement outside a convenience shop in central Sydney March 15, 2012. Reuters/Tim Wimborne

Social Services Minister Christian Porter introduced a suite of changes to the welfare system on Thursday. These include a two-year program to drug test 5000 new recipients of Youth or Newstart allowances in three locations.

But Victoria has criticised the proposed move to drug test new welfare recipients. It has called on MPs in Canberra to vote the legislation down.

Mental Health Minister Martin Foley said the drug testing is not going to be helpful for those who are in need of rehabilitation or housing, The Australian reported. He argued they are not going to “demonise” people in Victoria and that they would continue to roll out the state’s record investment to support people.

Meanwhile, Victorian Commissioner for Privacy and Data Protection David Watts said the trial project raises some ethical and privacy concerns. He specifically pointed to lack of transparency over the scheme.

Porter told the parliament the trial is about finding new and better ways of identifying job seekers. He said it would also ensure they are referred to the support treatment they need and not about penalising job seekers with issues of drug abuse.

The Turnbull government has pointed its proposed trial to drug test people on welfare does not intend to strip payments off defenceless Australians. Over 40 percent of rough sleepers in Victoria are currently on Newstart or Youth Allowance.

JobSeeker payment

Porter added the reforms would result to a simpler, more sustainable and focused system that would support people to move into work from welfare. A new single JobSeeker payment is expected to be introduced in 2020 that would consolidate or replace seven different payments.

He argued the bill demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving the integrity of the welfare system and it would ensure that recipients obtain the necessary support incentives to address barriers to employment, news.co.au reported. It would also prevent job seekers from repeatedly utilising drug or alcohol dependency as an excuse to not meet their obligations.

Furthermore, the draft law would bar those whose impairment is only due to drug or alcohol abuse from the disability support pension. It would also allow the Department of Human Services to collect tax file numbers from claimants before payments are approved.

Instead of the date they first contacted Centrelink, the proposed changed would start welfare payments from the date a claim is lodged. The draft law would streamline the process for progressing administrative investigations to criminal proceedings.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car