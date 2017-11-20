Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia

The federal government has decided to cancel a sitting week for the House of Representatives so the Senate can finish debating the same-sex marriage bill. Parliament would continue to sit until same-sex marriage is legislated.

This was confirmed by Christopher Pyne, the leader of the Government in the House of Representatives. The Lower House was supposed to sit for two weeks from Monday.

However, it will sit for one week from December 4 instead. There is also an option to extend sittings.

"If there is more time required, we can sit in the week of December 11," ABC News reported Pyne as saying. He said the government has come up with the decision that it would rather deal particularly with marriage equality and with dual citizenship before Christmas.

The decision comes amid the citizenship crisis. The change in schedule will push back the deadline for all politicians to reveal their citizenship status in Parliament. MPs will need to present paperwork on December 5, leaving only two days for any referrals to the High Court.

The move also comes amid a backbench push for a royal commission into the banks. Nationals MP George Christensen has written to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull saying he was willing to cause "political damage" on banking.

“Same-sex marriage as an excuse”

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten criticised the move, saying the government was only using same-sex marriage as an excuse to prevent Coalition MPs crossing the floor in Parliament. He was wondering if the prime minister is saying that the parliament is so simplistic it can only deal with one item of business.

"One of the reasons why Mr Turnbull has cancelled Parliament next week is because he knows that a banking royal commission is inevitable, and he will do everything he can do to protect his mates at the top end of town,” Shorten reportedly said. Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek also commented about the move.

For Plibersek, it was "outrageous" given there were "dozens" of bills that could be debated. She said it is the sort of thing that happens in a dictatorship, “when Parliament becomes inconvenient the Government suspends democracy.”

Pyne dismissed suggestions the change of schedule was an effort to protect the government's numbers in the Lower House. The High Court's final sitting week starts on December 11 and it will not return until February 5. Pyne believes politicians must have enough time to get their citizenship papers in order.