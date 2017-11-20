Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia

By on
Christopher Pyne
Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne Facebook/christopher.pyne

The federal government has decided to cancel a sitting week for the House of Representatives so the Senate can finish debating the same-sex marriage bill. Parliament would continue to sit until same-sex marriage is legislated.

This was confirmed by Christopher Pyne, the leader of the Government in the House of Representatives. The Lower House was supposed to sit for two weeks from Monday.

However, it will sit for one week from December 4 instead. There is also an option to extend sittings.

"If there is more time required, we can sit in the week of December 11," ABC News reported Pyne as saying.  He said the government has come up with the decision that it would rather deal particularly with marriage equality and with dual citizenship before Christmas.

The decision comes amid the citizenship crisis. The change in schedule will push back the deadline for all politicians to reveal their citizenship status in Parliament. MPs will need to present paperwork on December 5, leaving only two days for any referrals to the High Court.

The move also comes amid a backbench push for a royal commission into the banks. Nationals MP George Christensen has written to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull saying he was willing to cause "political damage" on banking.

“Same-sex marriage as an excuse”

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten criticised the move, saying the government was only using same-sex marriage as an excuse to prevent Coalition MPs crossing the floor in Parliament. He was wondering if the prime minister is saying that the parliament is so simplistic it can only deal with one item of business.

"One of the reasons why Mr Turnbull has cancelled Parliament next week is because he knows that a banking royal commission is inevitable, and he will do everything he can do to protect his mates at the top end of town,” Shorten reportedly said. Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek also commented about the move.

For Plibersek, it was "outrageous" given there were "dozens" of bills that could be debated. She said it is the sort of thing that happens in a dictatorship, “when Parliament becomes inconvenient the Government suspends democracy.”

Pyne dismissed suggestions the change of schedule was an effort to protect the government's numbers in the Lower House. The High Court's final sitting week starts on December 11 and it will not return until February 5. Pyne believes politicians must have enough time to get their citizenship papers in order.

Related
Join the Discussion
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Lakers teammates grill Lonzo Ball for walking away from scuffle
NBA Trade News: Utah Jazz will explore deals for Derrick Favors
Ex-NRL player David Fifita’s wife Jade sentenced to jail for Centrelink fraud
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Usain Bolt helps Australians work on explosiveness ahead of Ashes
Usain Bolt helps Australians work on explosiveness ahead of Ashes
Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘Power’ season 5: Cast members tease exciting new installment
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video about second half
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 8 ‘Pick Your Poison’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 17 spoilers [VIDEO]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 spoilers: Abby rushes Delilah to the hospital
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 ‘Ready or Not’ spoilers
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 8 preview: Dating tips from the devil
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 8: Chloe learns dating skills
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car