'Gotham' season 4 update: Oswald Cobblepot push teased in pilot episode title tweet

John Stephens tweet Gotham Season 4
Screen shot of John Stepens tweet on Gotham Season 4 pilot episode. Twitter/ @johnrstephens

"Gotham" fans may still be catching their breath following the season 3 finale. New angles are expected for season 4 with the new turn of events tied up to "Jim Gordon" (Ben McKenzie), "Bruce Wayne" (David Mazouz) and "Oswald Cobblepot"/ "Peguin" (Robin Taylor). 

While Gordon is more than likely to continue his law enforcing ways, Bruce Wayne could be joining the fray with some crime-fighting ways. Both “Gotham” characters may eventually cross paths though the word out is that seeing the "Dark Knight" inserted is still uncertain if not far off. Most of this was covered in a previous post.

Heading over to the dark side of things on “Gotham,” there are plenty of things to digest. That would include the alleged transformation of "Butch Gilzean" (Drew Powell) who could return in the form of the vile "Solomon Grundy." That and more are likely to re-emerge with supposedly killed of characters coming back to life. 

As for Penguin, "Gotham" writer John Stephens tweeted a picture of the title for the first episode of season 4. The first episode is titled as "Pax Penguina" which will be directed by Danny Cannon. The title would immediately associate Cobblepot/ Penguin because of the "Penguina" part. To complete it, "Pax" is Latin for peace, Screen Rant reported. So what would all this mean?

As most know, the rocky relationship between Cobblepot and "Edward Nygma" (Cory Michael Smith) came to a freezing end during the season finale of "Gotham" season 3. Rather than kill his former ally, the man who calls himself the "Riddler" was placed in an icy state with the help of "Victor Fries" (Nathan Darrow). 

Before the season finale of "Gotham" came to a close, Cobblepot was mapping out plans to open a bar which he would call "Iceberg Lounge" for obvious reasons. The obvious focus would be Nygma who was kept in that frozen state. 

Associating that with the "Gotham" season 4 pilot episode title, "Pax Penguina" could see Cobblepot and Nygma making amends and once again partnering up to no good. While that could happen with Penguin now holding the upper hand, it may be temporary. Nygma could simply play along and then double-cross Penguin once he successfully hits the soft spot of the man who previously had feelings for him in an earlier episode of "Gotham."

If not the Cobblepot-Nygma scenario, it could be tied up to other characters like Gordon, Bruce Wayne or even "Hugo Strange" (BD Wong). Check back for more updates on “Gotham” here in IBT AU which returns to Fox at a yet-to-be-announced air date.

