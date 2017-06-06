'Gotham' season 4 update: Freak show far from over, new 'Batman' villains coming

Order has been restored on "Gotham" following the events that went down in the two-part season finale. Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) managed to will his way against the dreaded Tetch virus though there were casualties along the way though they may not stay dead for long.

The reason behind that in "Gotham," the dead don’t stay in that state for long. The uncanny happened thanks to some assistance from "Hugo Strange" (BD Wong) and blood donor "Jervis Tech" (Benedict Samuel). In the end, the people of Gotham returned back to normal - including Lee Thompkins (Morena Baccarin) and Jim Gordon.

Among those killed included "Fish Mooney" (Jada Pinkett-Smith) after being accidentally hit by Jim Gordon. "Butch Gilzean" (Drew Powell) was shot in the head but somehow survived. He was last shown fighting for his life in the hospital where his birth name was revealed. He is also known as "Cyrus Gold," raising speculation that "Solomon Grundy" may be up next season, according to Screen Rant.

For the benefit of those unfamiliar with "Solomon Grundy," he is the villain that first appeared in the 1994 comics. "Cyrus Gold" is the real identity of "Solomon Grundy," a monstrous nemesis that Batman had to deal with on several occasions.

"Solomon Grundy" carried a zombie-like persona and his built fits in perfectly with "Butch." He has evolved in the comic book and animated show renditions, a pale-looking creature who will always be up to no good. As far as "Gotham" goes, there could be changes in his persona.

The transformation of "Butch" to "Solomon Grundy" could shape him into a new muscled and hired gun, giving "Gotham" a new villain in season 4. It remains to be seen however if he and "Tabitha Galavan" (Jessica Lucas) will be reunited and if things will be the same as before.

"Butch" may be technically brain-dead with some supernatural event bringing him back to life. While most have seen the dead rise from the grave, a "Solomon Grundy" coming would make sense. For now, it would be best to take these as a grain of salt.

Aside from the "Solomon Grundy" possibility, there is "Bruce Wayne" (David Mazouz) to consider. Before the season final of "Gotham," "Bruce" saved a family from being mugged. The scene was pretty much similar to how he lost his parents. After bringing down the assailant, he went up the roof of building and took off his mask - a familiar scene when one things of "Batman" or the "Dark Knight."

Time and again, seeing Bruce evolve into "Batman" has been shot down though that last scene is headed towards that direction. "Gotham" season 4 could see Bruce do some crime-fighting, meaning he could be a hooded vigilante less the other traits associated with the "Dark Knight."

With the things that young "Bruce Wayne" has gone through, such hints at a more mature and mysterious figure popping up next season. His relationship with "Selina Kyle/ Catwoman" (Camren Bicondova) will be under he radar as well though both may eventually clash bein on opposite sides. Things may get complicated if their budding romance is rekindled though such may not be surprising. "Batman" and "Catwoman" did have that in the comics so the same could be up next season. As for the rest, expect new alliances, betrayals and twists once "Gotham" returns later this 2017.