'Gotham' season 4 update: Freak show far from over, new 'Batman' villains coming

By on
Gotham Cast
Cast members of the television series "Gotham" Donal Logue, Robin Lord Taylor, Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie (L-R) pose during Fox Broadcasting Company's portion of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour presentations in Pasadena, California, January 17, 2015. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

Order has been restored on "Gotham" following the events that went down in the two-part season finale. Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) managed to will his way against the dreaded Tetch virus though there were casualties along the way though they may not stay dead for long.

The reason behind that in "Gotham," the dead don’t stay in that state for long. The uncanny happened thanks to some assistance from "Hugo Strange" (BD Wong) and blood donor "Jervis Tech" (Benedict Samuel). In the end, the people of Gotham returned back to normal - including Lee Thompkins (Morena Baccarin) and Jim Gordon. 

Among those killed included "Fish Mooney" (Jada Pinkett-Smith) after being accidentally hit by Jim Gordon. "Butch Gilzean" (Drew Powell) was shot in the head but somehow survived. He was last shown fighting for his life in the hospital where his birth name was revealed. He is also known as "Cyrus Gold," raising speculation that "Solomon Grundy" may be up next season, according to Screen Rant.

For the benefit of those unfamiliar with "Solomon Grundy," he is the villain that first appeared in the 1994 comics. "Cyrus Gold" is the real identity of "Solomon Grundy," a monstrous nemesis that Batman had to deal with on several occasions.

"Solomon Grundy" carried a zombie-like persona and his built fits in perfectly with "Butch." He has evolved in the comic book and animated show renditions, a pale-looking creature who will always be up to no good. As far as "Gotham" goes, there could be changes in his persona.

The transformation of "Butch" to "Solomon Grundy" could shape him into a new muscled and hired gun, giving "Gotham" a new villain in season 4. It remains to be seen however if he and "Tabitha Galavan" (Jessica Lucas) will be reunited and if things will be the same as before. 

"Butch" may be technically brain-dead with some supernatural event bringing him back to life. While most have seen the dead rise from the grave, a "Solomon Grundy" coming would make sense. For now, it would be best to take these as a grain of salt.

Aside from the "Solomon Grundy" possibility, there is "Bruce Wayne" (David Mazouz) to consider. Before the season final of "Gotham," "Bruce" saved a family from being mugged. The scene was pretty much similar to how he lost his parents. After bringing down the assailant, he went up the roof of building and took off his mask - a familiar scene when one things of "Batman" or the "Dark Knight."

Time and again, seeing Bruce evolve into "Batman" has been shot down though that last scene is headed towards that direction. "Gotham" season 4 could see Bruce do some crime-fighting, meaning he could be a hooded vigilante less the other traits associated with the "Dark Knight."

With the things that young "Bruce Wayne" has gone through, such hints at a more mature and mysterious figure popping up next season. His relationship with "Selina Kyle/ Catwoman" (Camren Bicondova) will be under he radar as well though both may eventually clash bein on opposite sides. Things may get complicated if their budding romance is rekindled though such may not be surprising. "Batman" and "Catwoman" did have that in the comics so the same could be up next season. As for the rest, expect new alliances, betrayals and twists once "Gotham" returns later this 2017.

Related
Join the Discussion
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3 to reveal if this character cheated
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9
'Holby City' Series 19 episode 35 'The Hard Way Home' spoilers
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teases supernatural angle for 'Riverdale' season 2
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 6-9: Victoria informs Cane about the lawsuit [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 6-9
'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: Barry Allen could face his most intelligent nemesis yet
'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: Barry Allen could face his most intelligent nemesis yet
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car