'Gotham' season 4 episode 13 spoilers: Jerome gets obsessed with The Penguin

Actor Cameron Monaghan attends the premiere of "The Giver" in New York August 11, 2014. Monaghan will be a guest star in "Gotham" season 4 episode 13 titled "A Beautiful Darkness." He will portray the character Jerome in the Fox TV series. Reuters/Eric Thayer

"Gotham 4", starring Ben McKenzie (Detective James Gordon), David Mazouz (Bruce Wayne/the future Batman), Morena Baccarin (Leslie Thompkins), Donal Logue (Harvey Bullock), Sean Pertwee (Alfred), Crystal Reed (Sofia Falcone), Robin Lord Taylor (The Penguin) and Camren Bicondova (Selina Kyle/the future Catwoman), will have an upcoming episode titled "A Dark Knight: A Beautiful Darkness." It will air in the US on Thursday. The upcoming episode will feature a character named Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) who will become quite obsessed with The Penguin in Arkham.

Spoiler Alert: This article has more 'Gotham' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'A Dark Knight: A Beautiful Darkness.'

A Fox press release states that "Gotham" season 4, episode 13 will feature Jerome, a character that will very interested in The Penguin while he's in Arkham. Meanwhile, Bruce will have an unsettling dream that will shake him up. As for Ivy (Peyton List) she will track down a secret project that involves Wayne Enterprises. She will target anyone who can give her the information she needs. Plus, Gordon will start to second guess his deal with Sofia.

'A Dark Knight: A Beautiful Darkness' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the other guest stars that will appear in the latest "Gotham" episode are Kelly P. Williams (Gotham City Police), Michael Barra (Officer Franks), JW Cortes (Detective Alvarez), Alexander Blaise (Roland Charles), Joseph D'Onofrio (Chaz Carmichael) and Ray DeFeis (Ra's al Ghul's Assistant). They will be joined by Emerald Rose Sullivan (Wife), Frank Fernandez (Gothamite), Graham Routhier (Teenager #2), Kevin D. McGee (Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) Officer) and Ashley North (Gothamite). The rest of the "Gotham" cast including Jessica Lucas (Tabitha Galavan), Erin Richards (Barbara Kean), Chris Chalk (Lucius Fox), Cory Michael Smith (Edward Nygma/the Riddler), Alexander Siddig (Ra's Al Ghul) and Drew Powell (Butch Gilzean/Solomon Grundy/Cyrus Gold), will also grace this episode.

'Gotham' episodes: 'Pieces of a Broken Mirror' and 'Reunion'

The episode prior to "A Beautiful Darkness" was "Gotham" season 4, episode 12 titled "Pieces of a Broken Mirror," which aired in the US on March 1. It showed Nygma's other personality called the Riddler taking control over him. He hired Griffin Krank (Thomas Lyons) to assassinate Lee. Unfortunately for him, his plan failed. Instead of an assassination, a bombing was incited instead.

Gordon helped rescue those in the bombing. He also pursued Krank. As for Ivy, she revealed her new powers to Kyle and they decided to form an alliance. Plus, Alfred was framed for murder. Danny Cannon wrote the episode, while Hanelle M. Culpepper directed it.

"Gotham TV" airs in Australia on FOX8, Mondays at 8.30pm AEDT. In the US, it airs on Fox every Thursday from 8-9 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "A Beautiful Darkness" is "Reunion" and it will air in the US on March 15. Stay tuned for more "Gotham" spoilers and updates.

Watch the 'Gotham' Facebook video below: