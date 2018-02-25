Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star unlikely to return for playoffs

By @saihoops on
Gordon Hayward injury update, Gordon Hayward
Oct 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (20) sits on the court after injuring his ankle during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

Boston Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward is unlikely return to the team ahead of the playoffs, according to coach Brad Stevens. Hayward, who left the Utah Jazz to sign with the Celtics last summer, suffering a horrific leg injury during Boston's opening night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 17. 

Hayward was stretchered off the floor at Quicken Loans Arena after fracturing his ankle barely five minutes into his debut with the Celtics. At the time, it was almost a foregone conclusion that Hayward would miss the remainder of the season. However, after a few videos of Hayward's speedy rehabilitation surfaced on social media, there was rampant speculation that the swingman could return at some stage in the season.

With 21 games left on the Celtics' schedule, coach Stevens has effectively ruled out a return for Hayward. Celtics boss Danny Ainge had previously claimed that Hayward wouldn't return for the playoffs unless he plays at least a chunk of regular season games.

Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star not travelling with team

While addressing the media on Saturday, Stevens reaffirmed that Hayward is not on track to return this season. According to Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports, Hayward is still several weeks away from traveling with his teammates.

Earlier this month, Celtics star Kyrie Irving told ESPN's The Jump that he didn't want his co-star to rush his return. "I don't want him to rush back. We need him for years to come. It would be great if he came back this year. Hell, I miss him so much. He knows that. I just want him to do what's best for him," Irving said during the All-Star Weekend at Staples Center in Los Angeles. 

Hayward suffered the injury when his left leg bent awkwardly while going up for an alley-oop pass. He collided with Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and collapsed under the basket. Several onlookers described the injury as gruesome and career-threatening.

Gordon Hayward joined the Boston Celtics on a four-year, US$128 million (AU$163 million) max contract last offseason. He reportedly weighed offers from the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat before signing with the Celtics. Hayward averaged a career-high tally of 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jazz last season and made his first NBA All-Star game. Stay tuned for the latest Gordon Hayward injury update.

Join the Discussion
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
Jimmy Butler injury update: Timberwolves star optimistic about return
Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star unlikely to return for playoffs
Ester Ledecka first woman to win gold in different sports at same Olympics
English Premier League: Liverpool up to second with win over West Ham
English Premier League: Liverpool up to second with win over West Ham
Winter Olympics 2018: Russia win historic men's hockey gold
Winter Olympics 2018: Russia win historic men's hockey gold
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’: Andrew Lincoln teases season 8
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Lots of filming still left
‘Outlander’ stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe win another award
Plot of the next ‘Star Wars’ animation series
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 15 air date and plot
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Love triangle to take-off
'Outlander' season 4: Turning Scotland into America is 'no small feat'
‘Outlander season 4: Producer not happy about leaks
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car