Google to track credit card purchases in physical stores

Google announced a new system that can track credit card purchases made offline. The tech giant can already track online shopping and declared it will launch a tool designed to track how much money people spend in merchants’ brick-and-mortar stores.

The combined ad clicks of individuals who are logged into Google services will be matched to perform the analysis. Ponemon Institute privacy research firm chairman Larry Ponemon said aggregated data can be translated to data that can identify users.

Google’s senior vice president of ads and commerce Sridhar Ramaswamy assured that “incredibly smart people” were consulted in creating the system, which he described it as “secure and privacy safe.” The internet company said it has access to at around 70 percent of US credit and debit card sales via its partnerships with some companies that monitor data. It is unclear how much access Google has to Australians’ credit card details.

It clarified it would not be able to examine the specific items that people are purchasing or how much a specific individual spends. But what Google can do is it can alert merchants automatically when their digital ads convert into sales at a brick-and-mortar store.

Previously, an advertiser may conclude that the ad is a waste of money when people clicked on it, but does not buy anything online. Therefore, the program can possibly influence merchants to further their digital marketing budgets.

Ponemon recognised that Google has good intentions but pointed companies and governments in the future might not. Miro Copic, a marketing professor at San Diego State University, also expressed concern of the new tracking device’s safety, saying the kinds of data that Google collects might be targeted by hackers.

“The privacy implications of this are pretty massive, so Google needs to tread very carefully,” news.com.au quoted Copic as saying. Meanwhile, Marc Rotenberg, executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, told The Washington Post that what he found fascinating was that while companies become ever more intrusive as far as data collection is concerned, they also become more “secretive.”

Google already has the ability to determine what their users like through the searches they make as well as the videos they watch. Online advertisements are targeted to those interests. The new program carries tracking into offline stores, with the company explaining that its computers largely depend on login information like email addresses in order to spot people clicking on ads. For other Google related news, watch video below.

Read More:

Careers Australia enters voluntary administration, declares no classes

ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers

Secular Talk/YouTube