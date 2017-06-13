Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: LG’s role may be beyond supplying flexible OLED displays

Sabrina Ellis, Director of Product Management at Google, speaks about the new Pixel phone during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California, US, October 4, 2016.

A spotted bug entry has sent off mixed feelers that LG may be doing more than supplying Google with flexible OLED displays for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Found under the codename "taimen," a bug entry report has now sent folks off, believing that LG is holding a larger role for the next Google mobile devices.

The spotting comes from the Android Issue Tracker where a bug entry last March by an LG employee cites a "USB PD Compliance Failure." A Google employee alleged wanted the issue to be closed and moved under, likely because it was resolved.

On whether the issue was resolved or not is irrelevant to this article. The focus here is the capacity LG has over the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. There are technically two devices in the works. One is “taimen” and the other is "walleye." The latter is more likely to be the Google Pixel 2 XL with the former already hinted as potentially the Google Pixel 2.

Prior to LG entering the fray, HTC was the company closely associated with possibly manufacturing the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Seeing how Google and HTC have been doing great, the assumption was pretty logical.

However, LG has had its share of producing mobile phones popular in the smartphone segment. Also, they did work with Google before in the Nexus 4, Nexus 5 and Nexus 5X. So seeing LG as at least one of the manufacturers may hardly come as a surprise.

If not solely, seeing HTC and LG working on separate Google Pixel 2 versions could also be possible. LG did it before alongside Huawei with the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. The latter was the one assigned to Huawei at that time.

With "taimen" linked to LG, the "walleye" could likely be the one HTC is tasked to handle. Either way, all these should be taken lightly until something official comes straight from Google.

The last time out here on IBT AU, the focus was on the flexible OLED displays which would be innovative and progressive. That titanic deal initially hinted at a large supply of displays though the new spotting could result into even more earnings for the Korean electronics giant. Seeing how most phones have started to shift to curved OLED displays, it may be safe to assume that the Google Pixel 2 (at the least) will have one if LG is indeed in the manufacturing process.