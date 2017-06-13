Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: LG’s role may be beyond supplying flexible OLED displays

By on
Google Pixel XL
Sabrina Ellis, Director of Product Management at Google, speaks about the new Pixel phone during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California, US, October 4, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

A spotted bug entry has sent off mixed feelers that LG may be doing more than supplying Google with flexible OLED displays for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Found under the codename "taimen," a bug entry report has now sent folks off, believing that LG is holding a larger role for the next Google mobile devices. 

The spotting comes from the Android Issue Tracker where a bug entry last March by an LG employee cites a "USB PD Compliance Failure." A Google employee alleged wanted the issue to be closed and moved under, likely because it was resolved.

On whether the issue was resolved or not is irrelevant to this article. The focus here is the capacity LG has over the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. There are technically two devices in the works. One is “taimen” and the other is "walleye." The latter is more likely to be the Google Pixel 2 XL with the former already hinted as potentially the Google Pixel 2. 

Prior to LG entering the fray, HTC was the company closely associated with possibly manufacturing the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Seeing how Google and HTC have been doing great, the assumption was pretty logical. 

However, LG has had its share of producing mobile phones popular in the smartphone segment. Also, they did work with Google before in the Nexus 4, Nexus 5 and Nexus 5X. So seeing LG as at least one of the manufacturers may hardly come as a surprise. 

If not solely, seeing HTC and LG working on separate Google Pixel 2 versions could also be possible. LG did it before alongside Huawei with the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. The latter was the one assigned to Huawei at that time.

With "taimen" linked to LG, the "walleye" could likely be the one HTC is tasked to handle. Either way, all these should be taken lightly until something official comes straight from Google.

The last time out here on IBT AU, the focus was on the flexible OLED displays which would be innovative and progressive. That titanic deal initially hinted at a large supply of displays though the new spotting could result into even more earnings for the Korean electronics giant. Seeing how most phones have started to shift to curved OLED displays, it may be safe to assume that the Google Pixel 2 (at the least) will have one if LG is indeed in the manufacturing process.

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Kevin Durant denies talking to Draymond Green after 2016 NBA Finals
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car