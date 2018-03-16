'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 17 'Smile' spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
The Good Doctor Freddie Highmore RTR3C3ZU
British cast member Freddie Highmore takes part in a panel discussion of A&E's "Bates Motel" during the 2013 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California January 4, 2013. Reuters/Gus Ruelas

"The Good Doctor" cast, including Richard Schiff (Aaron Glassman), Beau Garrett (Jessica Preston), Fiona Gubelmann (Morgan Reznick), Antonia Thomas (Claire Brown), Nicholas Gonzalez (Neil Melendez) and Freddie Highmore (Shaun Murphy), will have a new episode titled "Smile." It will air on March 19 in the US. "Smile" will show Shaun asking the need for elective surgery to enable his patient to smile.

Spoiler alert: This update contains more 'The Good Doctor' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to find out about 'Smile.'

A press release from ABC states that "The Good Doctor" season 1, episode 17 will feature Dr Murphy encountering a young patient who's not able to smile. He will question the need to have an elective surgery to fix it. Meanwhile, Dr Reznick and Dr Brown will find out that their patient lied about her identity. 

'Smile' crew and stars

"Smile" was directed by Bill D'Elia and it was written by Karen Struck and David Hoselton. According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Anjali Jay (Dr Ashna Patia), Patrick Sabongui (Russ Milman), Sheila Kelley (Debbi), Graham Patrick Martin (Blake Farley) and Donnie MacNeil (Caden Hauley), will appear in this episode. Will Yun Lee (Dr Alex Park), will also appear alongside them. Aside from them, the rest of "The Good Doctor" cast members including Hill Harper (Dr Marcus Andrews), Chuku Modu (Dr Jared Kalu) and Tamlyn Tomita (Allegra Aoki), will also be seen in "Smile."

'The Good Doctor' episodes: 'Pain' and 'More'

The episode before "Smile" was "Pain" and it was aired on Monday. It showed Melendez, Alex, Claire and Shaun performing a risky surgery on a paralysed patient. The surgery could enable the patient to walk again. However, he also has a 15 percent chance of dying. Meanwhile, Morgan, Andrews and Jared operated on a patient who suffered an infection from cosmetic surgery. Unfortunately, she died. 

Alex doesn't trust Kenny

As for Alex, he ran a background check on Kenny (Chris D'Elia) and discovered that he has a record with two felonies as well as misdemeanor charges. He told Shaun that he's being used by Kenny for his money. This made Shaun become cautious of Kenny. However, he seemed to forget it when Kenny appeared in his apartment with a new console. They even played "Mortal Kombat" on it. 

Andrews' infertility issue

Plus, Claire dealt with her estranged mother who wants to reconnect with her. As for Andrews, he went to an infertility specialist and was informed about a surgery that could help improve his sperm count. Unfortunately, there's also a risk of impotence. Isabel (Marsha Thomason) wanted him to try other options first because she doesn't want to ruin their sex life. 

"The Good Doctor" TV series airs in Australia on the Seven Network every Tuesday at 9 pm AEDT. It also airs on ABC every Monday at 10-11 pm ET/PT in the US. The next episode after "Smile" is "More" and it will air on March 26. Stay tuned for more updates about "The Good Doctor."

Related
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
