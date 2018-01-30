Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Clint Capela, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors
Jan 4, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina

The Utah Jazz (21-28) will host the Golden State Warriors (40-10) Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, have won eight of the last ten games, including an impressive 109-105 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening.

The Jazz, still in contention for a playoff berth, will have to deal with the red-hot Stephen Curry, who dropped a season-high 49 points against the Celtics. Curry went 8/13 from deep as the Warriors pulled away from a young Celtics team that is projected to come out of the East during this year's playoffs.

Since coming back from the ankle sprain that caused him to miss 13 games, Curry has set the NBA on fire with his shooting. The two-time MVP has made a minimum of five 3-pointers in five straight games. Warriors coach Steve Kerr realises that he's blessed to have a game-changer like Curry to count upon. 

"When a guy has been MVP twice, you just sort of accept the fact he's one of the best players in the world. When he was on the rise, and the MVPs happened, it was maybe a bigger story. Maybe that's the best sign of true greatness is when people just expect it every night. I know we expect it every night because it happens almost every night," said Kerr, after the win over Boston, via ESPN.

Since the start of 2018, the Warriors have lost only one game when Curry has been on the court. During the stretch, the star point guard is averaging 30.9 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the three-point line. And Curry doesn't plan to cool off anytime soon. "I have confidence to shoot them. If I was in here shooting 10 percent the last five games, I'd say the same thing. I really have the same mentality no matter what's going on. That's obviously a huge part of my game and I got to make sure I keep that confidence no matter what."

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are on a roll of their own, returning home after winning away against the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors. Jazz coach Quin Snyder is hoping to carry forward the momentum in the home stretch. "I've said the whole time the challenge for this group is to keep getting better and that's never a straight line. It never goes the way you think it's going to go. It's just a steady climb and how you deal with that is important." Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live streaming, Warriors vs Jazz live streaming, Warriors live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online  
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30 (Wednesday AEDT)
Start Time: 7 p.m. (Local Time, MT), 1 p.m. AEDT (Wednesday)
TV Channel: CSNB, Root Sports (USA)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBC Sports Bay Area (USA)

Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Blake Griffin trade: Los Angeles Lakers were not interested
LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star
Melbourne will host World T20 men's and women's finals in 2020
Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker to make season debut on Friday
Roger Federer could play on until 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Roger Federer could play on until 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Winterfell war scene
‘Outlander’ season 4: Video from the production set
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 15 spoilers
‘Vikings’ season 6: Katheryn Winnick shares picture from set
'NCIS' season 15 episode 14 ‘Keep Your Friends Close’ spoilers
'NCIS' season 15 episode 14 spoilers
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 14 'She' spoilers
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 14 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car