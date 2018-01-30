Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online

The Utah Jazz (21-28) will host the Golden State Warriors (40-10) Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, have won eight of the last ten games, including an impressive 109-105 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening.

The Jazz, still in contention for a playoff berth, will have to deal with the red-hot Stephen Curry, who dropped a season-high 49 points against the Celtics. Curry went 8/13 from deep as the Warriors pulled away from a young Celtics team that is projected to come out of the East during this year's playoffs.

Since coming back from the ankle sprain that caused him to miss 13 games, Curry has set the NBA on fire with his shooting. The two-time MVP has made a minimum of five 3-pointers in five straight games. Warriors coach Steve Kerr realises that he's blessed to have a game-changer like Curry to count upon.

"When a guy has been MVP twice, you just sort of accept the fact he's one of the best players in the world. When he was on the rise, and the MVPs happened, it was maybe a bigger story. Maybe that's the best sign of true greatness is when people just expect it every night. I know we expect it every night because it happens almost every night," said Kerr, after the win over Boston, via ESPN.

Since the start of 2018, the Warriors have lost only one game when Curry has been on the court. During the stretch, the star point guard is averaging 30.9 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the three-point line. And Curry doesn't plan to cool off anytime soon. "I have confidence to shoot them. If I was in here shooting 10 percent the last five games, I'd say the same thing. I really have the same mentality no matter what's going on. That's obviously a huge part of my game and I got to make sure I keep that confidence no matter what."

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are on a roll of their own, returning home after winning away against the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors. Jazz coach Quin Snyder is hoping to carry forward the momentum in the home stretch. "I've said the whole time the challenge for this group is to keep getting better and that's never a straight line. It never goes the way you think it's going to go. It's just a steady climb and how you deal with that is important." Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live streaming, Warriors vs Jazz live streaming, Warriors live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30 (Wednesday AEDT)

Start Time: 7 p.m. (Local Time, MT), 1 p.m. AEDT (Wednesday)

TV Channel: CSNB, Root Sports (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBC Sports Bay Area (USA)