Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Kevin Durant
Jan 30, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles the ball as Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) defends during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Russ Isabella

The Sacramento Kings (24-52) will host the Golden State Warriors (54-21) in a battle between divisional rivals at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday (Sunday AEDT). The Warriors will look to snap their three-game losing streak which began with a 92-81 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 27. 

The Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, have been hit with a plethora of injuries this season. Though they got both Kevin Durant (rib contusion) and Draymond Green (hip/flu) back for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday (Friday AEDT), they are still without sharpshooters Stephen Curry (MCL sprain) and Klay Thompson (thumb). To make matters worse, veteran forward/guard left the game against the Bucks with a knee injury. 

According to Melissa Rohlin of The San Jose Mercury News, Iguodala didn't go through Friday's practice session and is out for Saturday's contest against the Kings and "doubtful" for Sunday's back-to-back game against the visiting Phoenix Suns. 

The Warriors haven't lost three consecutive games since March 8-11 2017. Draymond Green, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, realises that the latest setbacks won't define their season.

"Every year offers different challenges. I like where we are right now, even though we're losing some games. We've been beat up. ... Guys -- not in the way we would like -- are getting a chance to heal up, rest up and get fresh and healthy for the playoffs. So it's not all that bad," Green told a radio station on Friday. 

Meanwhile, the Kings are coming off a 106-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening (Friday AEDT) when All-Star guard Victor Oladipo drained a 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds left. The Kings will play only two of their remaining six games at home.  

"In a winning-time situation, you've got to have a stop. All bets have got to be off, and you've got to player more up instead of more reserved," centre Willie Cauley-Stein said after the game. Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live streaming, Warriors vs Kings live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Kings live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Saturday, March 31 (Sunday AEDT)
Start Time: 7 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1 p.m. AEDT
TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC SCA (USA)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBC Sports Bay Area (USA)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car