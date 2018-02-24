Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

Nov 22, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) prepares to shoot the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young (6) defends during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark D. Smith

In a battle featuring bitter Western Conference rivals, the Golden State Warriors (45-14) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-26) at the Oracle Arena on Saturday (Sunday AEDT). Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, will be seeking revenge on the Thunder afer their 125-105 loss on Feb. 6. 

In fact, the Thunder have dominated the Warriors in the previous two regular season match-ups, winning the games by a combined margin of 37 points. When they last ran into the Thunder, the Warriors were evidently fatigued after suffering away losses in Utah and Denver before running into a charged up Russell Westbrook & Co. This time, however, the Warriors are well-rested afer the lengthy All-Star break.

In their first game since the break on Thursday (Friday AEDT), Golden State beat the Los Angeles Clippers 134-127 in a high-scoring affair. Though the Warriors conceded 127 points to the new-look Clippers team, coach Steve Kerr was happy with the intensity. "A step in the right direction. We did a lot of good things. You aren't just going to wave a magic wand and be on top of our game again, but I liked our start," Kerr said after the victory. 

The Thunder have proven to be a difficult match-up for the Warriors. On Nov. 22, Westbrook's team blew out Golden State 108-91 as the reigning MVP tallied 34 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals. During their last clash on Feb. 6, Paul George, Thunder's prized offseason acquisition, played lockdown defence and scored a season-high 38 points. George also had 6 steals and 5 rebounds in an inspired performance. 

"We want to be playing our best basketball now. It's about winning and streaking these games together," George said after the team's narrow 110-107 road victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. OKC Thunder blew a 23-point lead and trailed 105-102 before going on a 8-2 run to close out the game. 

After hosting the Thunder, the Warriors begin a three-game road stead against the New York Knicks (Monday), Washington Wizards (Wednesday) and Atlanta Hawks (next Friday). Meanwhile, the Thunder will return home to host the Orlando Magic on Monday. Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live streaming, Warriors vs Thunder live streaming and Warriors live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online  
Date: Saturday, Feb. 24 (Sunday AEDT)
Start Time: 5:30 p.m. (Local Time, PT), 12:30 p.m. AEDT (Sunday)
TV Channel: ABC (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), WatchESPN (USA)

