Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Clint Capela, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors
Jan 4, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina

In a clash featuring Western Conference heavyweights, the Golden State Warriors (41-12) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-24) at the Oracle Arena on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT). 

The Warriors were evidently fatigued during their visits to high altitude regions Utah and Denver last week, where they suffered two rare defeats. After being blown out 129-99 by Utah, the Warriors took care of the Sacramento Kings before suffering a 115-108 loss to the Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The three-game stretch marked the first time in the season when the Warriors blew two fourth-quarter leads that led to losses.

But the defending NBA champions are back home, to face a fired up Thunder team that has dropped four games in succession. Before the loss to Denver, Warriors coach Steve Kerr admitted that his team was fatigued and desperate to get to the All-Star break. "It's painfully obvious that our guys are mentally fried right now. It's our job just to get a win and move on."

The Warriors will be out for revenge after suffering a 108-91 loss to Russell Wesbtrook & Co. on Nov. 22. In the first of four regular season clashes between the teams, Westbrook scored a season-high 34 points (at the time) to go along with 10 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals. Paul George, Thunder's prized offseason acquisition, played lock down defense while guarding Kevin Durant and added 20 points. 

After losing 108-104 at home to the Los Angeles Lakers on Super Bowl Sunday, Westbrook insisted that the poor stretch of games will help the team raise the bar against Golden State. Adversity is great. Me personally, I love adversity. It gives you an opportunity to bring your teammates together, bring everybody together and look forward to positive things. Throughout the season, there's going to be a lot of ups and downs, but we never flinch. That's one thing about this organization, about our team: We never flinch based on what's going on. We always stay together."

While the Warriors will stay at home to host the Dallas Mavericks (Thursday), San Antonio Spurs (Saturday) and Phoenix Suns (next Monday), the Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. With the NBA Trade Deadline coinciding Thursday, the Thunder are reportedly in the hunt for Los Angeles Clippers guard Avery Bradley or Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood. Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live streaming, Warriors vs Thunder live streaming and Warriors live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online  
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Wednesday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. (Local Time, PT), 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Wednesday)
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), WatchTNT (USA)

