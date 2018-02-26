Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks live stream: Watch NBA online

The struggling New York Knicks (24-37) will host the mighty Golden State Warriors (46-14) at Madison Square Garden on Monday evening (Tuesday AEDT).

The Warriors are coming off a revenge victory over bitter rivals, the Oklahoma City Thunder. After dropping the first two regular season games to the Thunder, the Warriors blew out Oklahoma City 112-80 at the Oracle Arena on Saturday evening (Sunday AEDT).

Their two superstars, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, have been in red-hot form in recent weeks. After Curry dropped a season-high 44 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Durant had 50 points in the six-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers prior to the NBA All-Star break.

After the morale-boosting victory over the Thunder, Durant admitted that the reigning NBA champions approached the game as a must-win situation. "We just didn't want to lose. We know we can get beat obviously if we don't come play with force. If we want to win a championship, we'll have to lock down on the defensive end and rebound," Durant told reporters after the game, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are coming off a 121-112 home loss to the Boston Celtics. Jeff Hornacek's team is 1-8 in the month of February, with the solitary victory coming against the lowly Orlando Magic on Feb. 22. With Kristaps Porzingis suffering a season-ending ACL injury, the Knicks are no longer in pursuit of their first NBA playoffs berth in four seasons.

And Knicks centre Kyle O'Quinn admitted that his team is not likely ready for a match-up against the Warriors, the reigning NBA champions.

"They're going to be tough. Obviously Boston and Golden State are two much different teams than an Orlando Magic team who has good guys, I love those guys out there, but much different squad. They present some challenges. They have dynamic bigs that are pretty good. Both have all-star calibre players that I think if we go out there, play as hard as we can and believe in ourselves, we'll give ourselves a chance like we did in Orlando," said O'Quinn.

After visiting the Knicks, the Warriors continue their three-game road stead with visits to the red-hot Washington Wizards (Wednesday) and Atlanta Hawks (Friday). Meanwhile, the Knicks will begin a four-game road trip with a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

