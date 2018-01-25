Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Lakers vs Warriors live streaming, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant
Apr 10, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox

The Golden State Warriors (38-10) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-19) Thursday (Friday AEDT) at the Oracle Arena. At this year's playoffs, the top-seeded Warriors could run into the fourth-seeded Timberwolves, a team that many analysts have tipped as a future dynasty in the NBA.

It will be the second regular season showdown between the conference rivals after the Warriors' 125-101 victory on Nov. 8. During that game, the Splash Brothers -- Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson -- combined for 50 points as Golden State blew out Karl-Anthony Towns & Co. without Kevin Durant. Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, a fully healthy Warriors team will await them on Thursday.

The Timberwolves are having their best season as a franchise since 2004, when the team reached the Western Conference finals. Since then, Minnesota has remained out of the NBA Playoffs picture. On Tuesday, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler were named to the All-Star team, becoming the first set of Timberwolves All-Stars since Kevin Garnett and Sam Cassell made the team 14 years ago. 

Towns, widely regarded as a future NBA superstar, believes his team is on the right track. "I think our record speaks that we're on the right track. We're doing a great job right now finding ways to win games. That's the most important thing. I don't really feel like I'm an All-Star. I feel like my team is an All-Star."

Meanwhile, the Warriors will field four All-Stars for a record second straight year. While former MVP winners Curry and Durant will be starters, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will enter the game as reserves. "It's amazing to have four All-Stars two years in a row. We are obviously really lucky to have these guys all together at once on one roster. What I love is that they are so unselfish, and they play together so well. That's why they are All-Stars."

After hosting the Timberwolves, the Warriors will stay at home to host the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Golden State will then embark on a three-game road trip starting with a visit to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, will return home to host the Brooklyn Nets Saturday before taking off on a Eastern Conference road trip. Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming, Warriors vs Timberwolves live streaming, Warriors live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online  
Date: Thursday, Jan. 25 (Friday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. (Local Time, PT), 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Friday)
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), WatchTNT (USA)

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake News' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake News' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Ben Simmons shatters more records after All-Star snub
2018 Australian Open: Hyeon Chung ready for Roger Federer showdown
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Marin Cilic reaches Australian Open final, says Roger Federer 'beatable'
Marin Cilic reaches Australian Open final, says Roger Federer 'beatable'
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
Diana Gabaldon shares her writing process
‘Doctor Who’: First female Doctor Jodie Whittaker demands equal pay
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Return of Han Solo’s dice
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 24-26 spoilers
'Scandal' season 7 episode 9 'Good People' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Scandal' season 7 episode 9 spoilers
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 13: The rise of Lorca
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 13 preview
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car