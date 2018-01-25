Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online

The Golden State Warriors (38-10) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-19) Thursday (Friday AEDT) at the Oracle Arena. At this year's playoffs, the top-seeded Warriors could run into the fourth-seeded Timberwolves, a team that many analysts have tipped as a future dynasty in the NBA.

It will be the second regular season showdown between the conference rivals after the Warriors' 125-101 victory on Nov. 8. During that game, the Splash Brothers -- Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson -- combined for 50 points as Golden State blew out Karl-Anthony Towns & Co. without Kevin Durant. Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, a fully healthy Warriors team will await them on Thursday.

The Timberwolves are having their best season as a franchise since 2004, when the team reached the Western Conference finals. Since then, Minnesota has remained out of the NBA Playoffs picture. On Tuesday, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler were named to the All-Star team, becoming the first set of Timberwolves All-Stars since Kevin Garnett and Sam Cassell made the team 14 years ago.

Towns, widely regarded as a future NBA superstar, believes his team is on the right track. "I think our record speaks that we're on the right track. We're doing a great job right now finding ways to win games. That's the most important thing. I don't really feel like I'm an All-Star. I feel like my team is an All-Star."

Meanwhile, the Warriors will field four All-Stars for a record second straight year. While former MVP winners Curry and Durant will be starters, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will enter the game as reserves. "It's amazing to have four All-Stars two years in a row. We are obviously really lucky to have these guys all together at once on one roster. What I love is that they are so unselfish, and they play together so well. That's why they are All-Stars."

After hosting the Timberwolves, the Warriors will stay at home to host the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Golden State will then embark on a three-game road trip starting with a visit to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, will return home to host the Brooklyn Nets Saturday before taking off on a Eastern Conference road trip. Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming, Warriors vs Timberwolves live streaming, Warriors live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Thursday, Jan. 25 (Friday AEDT)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. (Local Time, PT), 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Friday)

TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), WatchTNT (USA)