Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online

The Golden State Warriors (8-3) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-3) Wednesday (Thursday in Australia) at the Oracle Arena. The marquee clash will pit the reigning champions Warriors against the blossoming Timberwolves -- a team that has won five consecutive games.

Though the Warriors enter the game as heavy odds-on favourites, Tom Thibodeau's young Timberwolves squad has found its rhythm since the 119-116 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 27. Since then, Minnesota has pulled off difficult road victories in Miami and New Orleans before completing a couple of easy wins at home against the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

The Warriors are fresh off their best defensive performance of the season, keeping the Miami Heat to just 80 points in a 97-80 victory on Monday. Coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that the team needed to find its defensive rhythm after a streaky start to the new season. "I thought it was our best defensive effort of the year. It was tremendous. We forced 23 turnovers, we were attentive on our switching. ... I thought we made really good decisions out there."

The Timberwolves know that a victory against the Warriors would put them in prime position to make a deep run in next year's playoffs. They also realise that a blowout defeat would serve as a reality check. Jimmy Butler, the team's prized possession in the offseason has been reduced to a third and often fourth scoring option for Thibodeau. Butler has combined for a grand total of 17 points over the last two victories.

"As long as we win, I'm happy. That's what they brought me here for, to help this organization win. I feel like I'm doing a great job with that ... I don't care what anybody says about how I'm playing. I really don't. We're winning, so at the end of the day, I'm a winner. If we're winning, I'm good," said Butler while addressing his drop-off in production since arriving from Chicago.

After hosting the Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors will stay at home to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday and the Orlando Magic on Monday. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, will continue their road trip with visits to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday and Utah Jazz on Monday. Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming, Warriors vs Timberwolves live streaming and Warriors live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8 (Thursday in Australia)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEST (Thursday)

TV Channel: ESPN (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Watch ESPN (Australia)