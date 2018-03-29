Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online

The Golden State Warriors (54-20) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (39-35) in an inter-conference match-up at the Oracle Arena on Thursday evening (Friday AEDT). All eyes will be on Kevin Durant, who will be in action for the first time since the 117-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 14.

Durant has missed six consecutive games after suffering a fractured rib cartilage. In his absence, the Warriors have gone 2-4, suffering losses to a few lottery-bound teams. Typically, the Warriors have enough firepower to withstand an injury to one of their four All-Stars. However, Durant's injury has coincided with injuries to Stephen Curry (sprained MCL), Draymond Green (hip / illness) and Klay Thompson (thumb).

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been trying out various line-ups to stay competitive on the court. "We are just trying to mix and match and find some combinations. I like the way we are fighting and competing, but we obviously need a scoring punch," said Kerr, after trying out a 24th different starting lineup during the 92-81 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Durant, the 2017 NBA Finals MVP, will be the first of the four All-Stars returning to the squad ahead of next month's playoffs. While Green is expected back Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, Thompson is reportedly eying a return by the end of next week. Curry has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the eighth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks are five games ahead of the ninth-seeded Detroit Pistons and should qualify for the playoffs. However, their inconsistent play has frustrated interim coach coach Joe Prunty. Against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, they squandered a fourth-quarter lead.

"We're not in the playoffs. We have to play better and we have to win games and then we'll get into the playoffs. I looked at the standings a day or two ago -- we weren't in. We're not in right now, right? So, we're not in. I'm worried about how we're playing," said Prunty. Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks live streaming, Warriors vs Bucks live streaming, Warriors live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

