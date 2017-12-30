Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online

Lakers vs Warriors live streaming, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant
Apr 10, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox

The Golden State Warriors (28-8) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-24) at the Oracle Arena on Saturday (Sunday AEDT). All eyes will be on Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who will return to action after missing 11 consecutive games due to a right ankle sprain.

In Curry's absence, the likes of Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook and Patrick McCaw have taken turns at the point guard position.

"Oh yeah, he's (Curry) excited. He's fired up. The process was just going along with the medical staff's recommendation and just the daily progress that he was making, combined with the schedule the way it works out tomorrow should be a good game for him to play. I wouldn't want him to play on a back-to-back with his ankle healing. Tomorrow it appears he is good to go and then we don't play again for a while. Should be a good time for him to go for it," Kerr said after the team's 111-100 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Despite going 9-2 without Curry, the Warriors would be forced to make some adjustments, according to Kerr. Curry is expected to be on a minutes restriction. "I would say most likely he'll play. I talked to him today and he was feeling good, so we'll see how he's feeling tomorrow morning. He probably will have a time limit on his minutes, but we haven't worked that out yet."

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies own the worst record in the Western Conference and continue to be without starting point guard Mike Conley, who continues to go through therapy and treatment to alleviated the soreness in his left heel. Conley hasn't played a game since the 110-103 loss to Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 13.

In Conley's absence, veteran guard Tyreke Evans has filled in as the team's primary playmaker. "This is who we need to be. We're never going to be a super-fast, break-neck team. But we need to play with more thrust. Even in the half-court, our cuts have to be more powerful," interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after Evans led the Grizzlies past the Lakers on Wednesday. Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies live streaming, Warriors vs Grizzlies live streaming and Warriors live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Saturday, Dec. 30 (Sunday in Australia)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. CT (Local Time), 11:30 a.m. AEST (Sunday)
TV Channel: CSNB (USA), ESPN 2
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Watch ESPN (Australia)

