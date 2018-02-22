Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online

Lakers vs Warriors live streaming, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant
Apr 10, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox

The Golden State Warriors (44-14) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (30-26) at the Oracle Arena on Thursday (Friday AEDT). Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, will be returning to action for the first time since the 10-day All-Star break.

The Warriors entered the midway portion of the season on the back of a 123-117 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in an away fixture. Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry & Co. had complained about fatigue, which also resulted in losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets earlier in the month. Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently said that the team has recharged its batteries and is primed to pick up its intensity.

Curry, one of four Warriors players who played last Sunday's NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, cited the break as a way to regroup physically and mentally. However, Curry said there was also a downside to playing the annual exhibition game. 

"I think that's kind of a double-edged sword of being an All-Star. It's an amazing accomplishment, an amazing honor, but if you're thinking about it in the perspective of getting rest and really taking advantage of the full slate of the All-Star break, it doesn't really start for us until right now. So a little bit of it is just having the mindfulness of what you need to do to get your body right, get off your feet, not run yourself to exhaustion throughout the course of All-Star Weekend and take advantage of these next two days that we have to get off the radar, get our minds right," the two-time NBA MVP told reporters, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Clippers entered the break as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. After stunning the Warriors in Oakland on Jan. 10, the Clippers maintained a 12-5 record leading to the All-Star break. After trading franchise stars Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, the team is building with younger players. 

The Clippers beat the Boston Celtics 129-119 last Wednesday to begin their break. DeAndre Jordan posted a season-high 30 points and 13 rebounds during the win. "(He) Made his free throws. We were jokingly saying: `When we find the hot hand, keep going to it," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said after the win.

Jordan intends to remain aggressive on pick-and-roll action, especially with point guard Austin Rivers handling the ball. "Whenever I'm setting picks and rolling, it puts a lot of pressure on the defense," said Jordan, a former one-time All-Star. DeAndre Jordan will be an unrestricted free agent in July. Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live streaming, Warriors vs Clippers live streaming and Warriors live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Thursday, Feb. 22 (Friday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Friday)
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBAOnTNT (USA), WatchESPN (Australia)

